During the first three games of the 2023 NBA Finals, the Nuggets have scored 48 more points in the paint than the Heat

44 mins ago • 2 min read
During the 2023 NBA Finals, it’s been clear that the Miami Heat are undersized in comparison to the Denver Nuggets. In Game 3 the Nuggets outrebounded the Heat, 58-33. Nikola Jokic had 21 rebounds for Denver and he gets his work done in the paint on offense. During the first three games of the 2023 NBA Finals, the Nuggets have scored 48 more points in the paint than the Heat. That’s the most through 3 Finals games since Shaquille O’Neal in 2001. 

While Nikola Jokic is a large part of this stat, the Nuggets have been playing exceptional team basketball. Game 2 slipped away from them in the fourth quarter. Other than that, the Nuggets have been rolling during the Finals. Nuggets fans can credit the outstanding efforts of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray in Game 3 for the 2-1 series lead.

Tonight, Miami will host Denver for Game 4. The Heat desperately need a win to keep the series alive. Going down 3-1 and heading back to Denver to Game 5 would not be ideal. NBA betting sites have the Heat at (+136) to win Game 4 at home.

Nikola Jokic could cement his legacy as one of the greatest centers of all-time this postseason

Denver having 48 more paint points than Miami through the first three games is troubling for the Heat. So far in the Finals, Miami hasn’t had an answer for Denver’s front-court players. Nikola Jokic gets whatever he wants on offense and facilitates for his teammates as well.

Aaron Gordon has also had a solid first three games in the Finals. Miami’s starting lineup cannot match up with Denver’s size on offense. Gordon easily takes advantage when he has someone like Kevin Love or Max Strus on him. Jamal Murray takes more jump shots and three-pointers, but he also has elite touch neat the rim.

It’s going to take a full team effort tonight for Miami to win Game 4. They barely survived their win in Game 2 and the Nuggets would love to end the series at home in Game 5. Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo are going to have to leave it all out on the court tonight for a win.

