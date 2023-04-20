Fan procedes to sue Wizards’ star Bradley Beal after postgame incident that involved an alleged assault over a bet

Now that the season is done for the Wizards, star Bradley Beal can concentrate on resolving his recent altercation involving a fan who decided to sue him and the team over an incident that occurred after a game in Orlando.

The fan, called Tyler Briffa, is the Florida native whose alleging battery and assault from the basketball player, asking for damages exceeding $50,000. The suit was delivered this past Tuesday in Florida’s 9th Circuit Court.

The suit alleges Beal knocked the hat off a fan’s head after Beal was heckled over a lost bet. The fan is asking for damages exceeding $50,000. https://t.co/pf1cb54Ovd — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 19, 2023

The story goes that as the Wizards lost to the Orlando Magic at Amway Center, the player was walking to the locker room when he reacted to a comment made by a friend of Briffa’s about losing a bet. Allegedly, Beal turned around and punched Briffa on the side of his head and knocked off his hat.

The police report on the incident read that Briffa’s friend had told Beal, “You made me lose $1,300, you f—.”

According to the suit, as the confrontation went on Beal shouted at the accuser. “When you disrespect me, I’m going to press you about it,” he allegedly said. “Do you think this is a joke, do you think this is a joke, do you think this is a joke, do you think this is a joke … because when I press you about it, what are we doing? What are we doing? What are we doing?”

The Florida police proceded to report the charge to the state attorney’s office, as it was confirmed by their spokesperson, who confirmed a pending civil case but assured that they do “not disseminate information regarding active and ongoing investigations.”

The Wizards star and his lawyer slam the lawsuit over the alleged accusations

Beal’s attorney, Dan Morgan, was the first to bash the lawsuit. He called it a “frivolous litigation”, while guaranteeing “there will be no settlement” with Briffa.

“No charges have been filed and he is now trying to change the narrative,” he said. “We will make sure the standard is clear — you can’t harass people, call them racial slurs, talk about their family, insult their character… and then turn around a sue them on top of that.”

The player, on the other hand, was more empathetic over the situation. “Nobody wants to lose money. I get it. If you keep it about sports, I’m all for it. But I think it’s when people start getting personal, talking about your family, talking about your character, your integrity towards the game,” he expressed. “I think all of that, we can save it. We can really keep those comments to ourselves.”

He also said the betting markets for sport gambling has grown nastier over the years. “I understand. I go to casinos; I gamble; I understand that. But I also understand it’s probably a 99% chance I’m going to lose,” Beal admitted. “I’m not sitting here about to get angry at the dealer or angry at everybody else.”

The Washington team has decided not to comment on the situation for now.