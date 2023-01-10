Home » news » Former Rocket Calls Out Houston For How Theyre Handling Their Young Talent

Former Rocket Calls Out Houston For How They’re Handling Their Young Talent

Kevin Porter Jr and Jalen Green pic
Since James Harden left the Houston Rockets, it’s been all down hill for the organization. They’ve had top draft picks, but are still trying to develop that talent and build a strong team around them. Houston is a small market franchise that needs players like Harden on the team to attract other all-stars. One former Rocket has even publicly criticized the organization for the way they are developing and handling their young talent on the team. 

The Houston Rockets own the leagues worst record at 10-30 and they are on a seven-game losing streak. Even with all the loses, Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. have been leading the way for the team. Both average at least (19.5) points and (34.0) minutes per game for Houston this season.

In their most recent loss, Porter Jr. did something that is an un-written rule in the NBA and a former Rocket’s player who’s now on Minnesota was not happy with the Rockets young players. NBA betting sites have the Rockets at (+100000) to win the Finals this season.

Austin Rivers not happy with how the Minnesota vs Houston game ended

An un-written rule of the NBA is to not score a basket in the final seconds of the game when the winner has ultimately already been decided. Houston were down by 10 points in the final seconds of the game and Kevin Porter Jr. sprinted down the court and threw down a flashy dunk right before time expired. Even the announcers calling the game knew that he shouldn’t have done this.

After the game former Rocket Austin Rivers spoke to the media on his feelings about what happened and what he thinks Houston needs to do for their young players.

“Someone needs to teach KPJ and Jalen how to play the right way, you know what I mean? They need those vets … I like those guys, they’re super talented, they can really score. … They need someone to help them take that next step.” – Austin Rivers

Veteran players on the team like Eric Gordon have been frustrated with the situation in Houston currently and might not be mentoring the young players as much as he should be. It’s hard to stay focused and connected when the wins are hard to come by. The Rockets have the fewest assists per game of any team in the NBA and it may be time for the Rockets to make some necessary changes.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

