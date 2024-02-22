Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is currently on pace to become the first player in NBA history to average at least 30 points per game and 60% shooting from the field in a single season.

Through 54 games (all starts) this season, the eight-time All-Star forward is averaging 30.8 points, 11.2 rebounds, a career-high 6.4 assists, 1.4 steals, 1.1 blocks, and 35 minutes per game.

Antetokounmpo, 29, is also shooting a career-best 61.6% from the floor, 25.5% beyond the arc, and 65.3% at the foul line. His true shooting percentage (65.1%) is a career high as well.

Per a few NBA betting sites, Antetokounmpo holds fourth-best odds to win MVP this season. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Luka Doncic.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.8 PPG on 61.6% shooting from the field in 54 games with the Bucks this season 🔥 The Greek Freak is on pace to become the first player in NBA history with 30 PPG & 60% FG in a season 😲 pic.twitter.com/6oiR53CDJr — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 22, 2024



Antetokounmpo leads the NBA this season in points (1,662), field goals (626), 2-point field goals (602), 2-point field goal attempts (923), and free throw attempts (591).

Additionally, he recorded a career-high 64 points on only 28 field goal attempts in Milwaukee’s 140-126 win over the Indiana Pacers on Dec. 13, the most points scored with fewer than 30 field goal attempts in a game in NBA history.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a career-high 64 points vs. Pacers, broke Michael Redd’s record

The 2021 NBA champ broke the team record of 57 set by Michael Redd in 2006 in a 113-111 loss to the Utah Jazz. His previous career high was 55 in a 123-113 win over Washington in January 2023.

Furthermore, the two-time MVP became the Bucks’ all-time rebounds leader during a 128-119 win over the Houston Rockets on Dec. 17, surpassing NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

He broke Abdul-Jabbar’s record with a rebound of Tari Eason’s missed shot with 7:46 left in the fourth quarter. The Greek Freak has amassed 7,497 rebounds across his 11-year career with Milwaukee.

In six seasons in a Bucks uniform, Abdul-Jabbar grabbed 7,161 boards.

CBS Sports’ top 25 players in the NBA this season: 1. Joel Embiid

2. Nikola Jokic

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo

4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

5. Luka Doncic

6. Kevin Durant

7. Kawhi Leonard

8. Donovan Mitchell

9. Devin Booker

10. Jayson Tatum

11. Tyrese Haliburton

12. Anthony Davis

13.… pic.twitter.com/jx6JMAYGW4 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) February 22, 2024



Antetokounmpo owns almost every Bucks’ franchise record. He joined Michael Jordan (Chicago Bulls), LeBron James (Cleveland Cavaliers), and Kevin Garnett (Minnesota Timberwolves) as the only players to lead a franchise in points, rebounds, and assists.

Although he continues to add individual records and accomplishments to his NBA résumé, the Bucks are still struggling to win games this season under coach Doc Rivers since going 30-13 with Adrian Griffin.

Moreover, Milwaukee is 3-7 under Rivers and sit in third place in the Eastern Conference standings at 35-21, 8.5 games behind the first-place Boston Celtics.