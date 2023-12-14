Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded 64 points on only 28 field goal attempts, the most points scored with fewer than 30 field goal attempts in a game in NBA history, in Wednesday night’s 140-126 win over the Indiana Pacers. His 64 points were a franchise record as well.

Antetokounmpo, 29, missed all three 3-point attempts and finished 24-of-32 (75%) shooting at the foul line. The seven-time All-Star also ended his impressive outing with 14 rebounds, three assists, four steals, and one block in 38 minutes of action.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, Antetokounmpo has fifth-shortest odds to win MVP this season. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid, and Jayson Tatum.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 64 points came on only 28 FG attempts. It’s the most points with fewer than 30 FGA in a game in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/2xRX6aLlwG — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 14, 2023



Furthermore, Antetokounmpo broke the team record of 57 set by Michael Redd in 2006 in a 113-111 loss to the Utah Jazz. His previous career high was 55 in a 123-113 win over Washington in January 2023. Not to mention, he had 54 at Indiana on Nov. 9.

“It’s a great feeling. It’s a great feeling, being able to do it,” Antetokounmpo said. “As much as I can, I try to play basketball for the right reason. I try to play basketball to win, try to play basketball to help my teammates be great, but at the end of the day, being able to break this record in front of the fans here in this stadium, it’s a great feeling, too.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo first NBA player to make at least 20 field goals, 20 free throws in game on at least 70% shooting each

More importantly, the Bucks star became the first player in NBA history to make at least 20 field goals and 20 free throws in a game while shooting at least 70% on each.

“He’s an unstoppable player. You can’t guard him one-on-one. You’ve got some really good guys surrounding him, but at the end of the day, it’s all him,” Bucks coach Adrian Griffin said.

“His talent. His ability. And his will. He has an incredible will to win, and he’ll do whatever it takes to win. I’m just coaching the game and one of the coaches told me, ‘Yeah, Giannis has 50. I had no idea.’ But wow, what a great performance.”

Total free throw attempts tonight: 32 – Indiana Pacers

32 – Giannis Antetokounmpo pic.twitter.com/q3Fjd6mONB — Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) December 14, 2023



Through 23 starts this season, Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging a career-high 32 points per game, along with 10.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.5 steals, 1.3 blocks, and 35 minutes per game. To add to that, the five-time All-Defensive member is shooting a career-best 62.3% from the field.

In his 11th season, Antetokounmpo leads the NBA in points (737), field goals (276), free throw attempts (260), and usage percentage (38.8%). Plus, he ranks sixth in total rebounds (249), 11th in steals (35), second in free throws (176), and fourth in player efficiency rating (30.5).

NBA sportsbooks show the Milwaukee Bucks with second-shortest odds below the Boston Celtics to win this season’s championship. Additionally, oddsmakers are still giving decent odds to the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns.