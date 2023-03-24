Home » news » Golden States Gary Payton Ii Set To Practice On Saturday And Could Be Available Sunday Vs Minnesota

Main Page

Golden State’s Gary Payton II set to practice on Saturday and could be available Sunday vs Minnesota

Updated 56 mins ago on
2 min read
Zach Wolpin profile picture
LinkedIn Twitter Instagram
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Golden State Warriors are clinging to the sixth seed in the Western Conference with just eight regular season games left. Every win is crucial from here on out if the Warriors plan on making a postseason run. Injuries have plagued the Warriors this season, but the team seems to be generally healthy at the moment. Even Gary Payton II will be returning to practice on Saturday and has a chance to play Sunday vs the Timberwolves. 

Gary Payton II has played in just 15 games this season and all have been for the Portland Trail Blazers. The Warriors traded for him on 2/12, but he’s been out since then with a right adductor injury. Golden State has reported that he’s making good progress and that’s a good sign for someone who hasn’t played in close to two months.

California Sports Betting sites have the Warriors at (+900) to win the Finals this season.

Gary Payton II could make his season debut for the Warriors on Sunday vs Minnesota

The Warriors traded James Wiseman for Gary Payton II at the trade deadline but were unaware of the core injury he was dealing with. Initial reports from GM Bob Myers said that Payton II would likely be returning sometime before playoffs and that’s the timeline he’s on right now.

Payton II was an integral piece of the Warrior’s championship run last season and he’ll be a nice boost off the bench when he makes his return. In 71 games and 16 starts for Golden State last season, he averaged (7.1) points, (3.5) rebounds, and (1.4) steals per game.

Golden State is currently on a two-game win streak and has four consecutive home games coming up. The Warriors play tonight vs the Philadelphia 76ers at home and then have practice tomorrow where Payton II will be participating. Based on how he performs and feels afterward, Sunday could be his season debut for Dub Nation in 2022-23.

Zach Wolpin profile picture

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

Trending Now