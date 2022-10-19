Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan told the media that veteran Bogdan Bogdanovic will not be available for the teams season opener vs the Houston Rockets. Bogdanovic is likely out for a few more weeks.

Head coach Nate McMillan confirmed that Bogdanovic would not be available due to a knee injury he’s still recovering from. Luckily, the Hawks made an offseason trade that brought in another shooting guard who can elevate the teams play.

Starting at shooting guard this season for Atlanta is the one-time all-star, Dejounte Murray. He was brought in to assist his back court teammate in Trae Young. Murray provides an exceptional amount of talent on both sides of the ball that will surely be an added boost to Atlanta. His size on defense will be one of the biggest additions as Young is a smaller guard who can get taken advantage of on defense. The length and intensity in which Murray plays should be enough to help.

Bogdanovic was set to be the backup two-guard behind Murray. A few players are going to have to step up in the second rotation for Atlanta as Bogdanovic looks to be the sixth man for the Hawks in his return. Guards like Aaron Holiday and AJ Griffin may see a few more minutes than they expected in the beginning weeks of the season.

The Hawks will be facing an extremely young Houston Rockets team. Their one veteran in the starting lineup is Eric Gordon. Besides Gordon, the oldest starter for the Rockets is Kevin Porter Jr. who’s still just 22. Houston has the youth, but do they lack the experience needed to succeed?