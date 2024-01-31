Hawks unwilling to trade veteran guard Bogdan Bogdanovic

The Atlanta Hawks are still rumored to trade All-Star guard Dejounte Murray before the Feb. 8 deadline, but one player Atlanta wants to retain is veteran guard Bogdan Bogdanovic.

“Despite the goal of trimming future salary, one player with a sizable contract going forward the Hawks seemingly want to keep past the trade deadline is Bogdan Bogdanovic,” said rival executives who were interviewed by HoopsHype.

For another interesting trade rumor, Hawks coach Quin Snyder “has lobbied the Hawks” to keep Murray, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

“Murray has not only played well amid considerable trade noise,” Stein said – referring to Murray’s recent game-winners against the Charlotte Hornets and Miami Heat in back-to-back games – “but also possesses a pretty manageable contract based on today’s standards.”

Perhaps the Hawks will end up keeping both Murray and Bogdanovic. A trade for either might not happen.

Bogdan Bogdanovic became the first Atlanta Hawks player to post over 40 points, 10 3-pointers in a game

Bogdanovic, 31, became the first Hawks player in franchise history to record over 40 points and 10 3-pointers in a single game.

In Atlanta’s 129-122 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Dec. 11, the guard posted a career-high 40 points, three rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 36 minutes off the bench.

The seven-year veteran finished 14-of-24 (58.3%) shooting from the floor and 10-of-17 (58.8%) outside the arc. He drained three 3s in the final two minutes of regulation.

Bogdanovic became just the second bench player in league history to post such a game (JR Smith, twice). Smith tallied 45 points and 11 3s against the Sacramento Kings in 30 minutes as a reserve on April 13, 2009.

Smith then finished with 41 points and 10 3s in 31 minutes of action versus the Hawks on December 23, 2009. Of course, he also shot 10-of-17 (58.8%) from 3-point range.

The only three other active NBA players to notch over 40 points and 10 3-pointers in a single game are Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Damian Lillard. All three recorded such performances as starters, unlike Bogdanovic.