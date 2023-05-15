He did it again! Memphis suspend Ja Morant from all activities after another polemic social media video

It seems like superstar Ja Morant hasn’t learned a thing since his controversial suspension last March, as this weekend he was seen in new live stream on Instagram, flashing yet another gun while partying in a car, and sparking a lot of concern surrounding the young NBA talent.

Once again, the player was suspended from all activities with the Grizzlies after his latest antics, which is the second time this happens in less than three months. The first not only kept him out of action for several games, but also saw him lose $669,000 in salary.

Grizzlies say Ja Morant is suspended from all team activities pending league review after he allegedly flashed a gun on Instagram Live pic.twitter.com/gDKlywCzSs — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 14, 2023

It’s still not clear what punishment will the point guard face after his second polemic video, which has already been shared throughout the internet after it first surfaced on Saturday night through Morant’s associate Davote Pack.

“We are aware of the social media post involving Ja Morant and are in the process of gathering more information,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass stated.

Until the league and his club decide what to do with him, the 23-year-old is suspended “pending league review”. The video shows Morant in the passenger seat, listening and dancing to music happily, while the player is shown holding what appears to be a firearm.

Last time it happened, the Memphis star did the live stream on his own Instagram account while partying in a night club late in Denver after a NBA match, and again, constantly flashing a gun in his hands.

It was reported that during his time out in March he was seeking counsel in Florida and recieving psychological treatment.

“Ja’s conduct was irresponsible, reckless and potentially very dangerous,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement a couple of months ago. “It also has serious consequences given his enormous following and influence, particularly among young fans who look up to him.

“He has expressed sincere contrition and remorse for his behavior,” Silver continued. “Ja has also made it clear to me that he has learned from this incident and that he understands his obligations and responsibility to the Memphis Grizzlies and the broader NBA community extend well beyond his play on the court.”

Morant had also insisted that he’d learned from his experience and vowed for it to never happen again

Right after completing his suspension in March, the Grizzlies superstar sat down for an interview with ESPN and took full responsibility for the video.

“I don’t condone any type of violence,” Morant told the press. “But I take full responsibility for my actions. I made a bad mistake and I can see the image that I painted over myself with my recent mistakes. But in the future, I’m going to show everybody who Ja really is, what I’m about and change this narrative.”

Not too long ago, as the Lakers eliminated Memphis two weeks ago, the young point guard expressed at the season-exit interviews that he had to work on his decision making.

“Being disciplined on both sides, off the court making better decisions and on the court being locked in even more,” Morant said as his team was eliminated from the playoffs first round. “Being a leader of this team, it pretty much starts with me. … I’ve got to be better in that area.”

The 23-year-old not only has the potential to dominate the NBA in the near future, he also has a multimillionaire contract in Tennessee and many endorsement deals with powerful sponsors. The point guard averaged 27.4 points last campaign, and 26.2 points this past season, helping Memphis reach the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.