Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler has been downgraded to out for Wednesday night’s home game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The six-time All-Star is ill and was not at practice Tuesday.

Butler, 34, sat out for the eighth time in nine games during Monday’s 120-113 win over the Houston Rockets. The 13-year veteran will miss his fifth consecutive game on Wednesday due to a foot injury.

#OKCvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Jimmy Butler (toe) has been ruled out of tomorrow night’s game vs the Thunder. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 9, 2024



Butler returned for Miami on Dec. 30 against the Utah Jazz after missing four straight wins due to a strained calf. However, he left during the third quarter because of a foot injury. He finished with eight points in 23 minutes.

Through 24 starts this season, Butler is averaging 21 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.1 steals, and 33.6 minutes per game. Plus, he’s shooting 46.4% from the field, 37.7% from 3-point range, and 88.1% at the foul line.

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (foot) out for Wednesday’s game vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

This Wednesday’s game against Oklahoma City will be Butler’s 13th game missed this season. Kyle Lowry also left during the Rockets-Heat game, but he soon returned after Miami played 5-on-4 for a couple of seconds.

“The Philly guy in him right now is saying ‘I’ll be all right,’” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said of Lowry. “He’s as tough as you can be in this league. He’s played through more things than probably anybody currently playing in this association.”

Fortunately, Lowry is not listed on Miami’s injury report. Haywood Highsmith (concussion) remains out indefinitely, Caleb Martin (ankle) is questionable, and Dru Smith (knee) is out for the season.

Jimmy Butler says he doesn’t care if he’s not eligible for any awards if he misses too many games “You think I’m worried about some reward? The only reward I give a damn about is those banners over there. That’s all I told Spo, I told Pat…I’m going to help us get” (Via… pic.twitter.com/q9Zx5ipoqH — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) January 9, 2024



Of course, Oklahoma City has a clean bill of health ahead of tomorrow’s matchup. Although the Thunder are 9-3 in their last 12 games, they’re 0-6 in their past six meetings with Miami as well.

The Thunder are also 3-10 SU in their previous 13 road games played on a Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Heat are 7-3 in their last 10 contests. Though, Miami is winless in its past six matchups with Northwest Division opponents. And Miami is 10-5 in its previous 15 games played in January.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Thunder hold a 57.3% chance of defeating Miami tomorrow. The Heat are 21-15 overall, 10-6 at home, 11-9 away, 15-5 as favorites, and 6-10 as underdogs this season.