On Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, the Miami Heat are playing the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center. This is the second game on these teams’ NBA preseason schedules. BetOnline betting odds are featured down below.

Game Information

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

Location: Toyota Center; Houston, Texas

TV channels: ESPN2

Radio broadcast: WAXY

Miami Heat vs. Houston Rockets news

Heading into tonight’s game, the Heat are 2-1 in their past three head-to-head meetings versus the Rockets. The most recent matchup was played on Apr. 19, 2021. Miami won 113-91 over Houston. Both teams are entering this contest with a record of 1-0 in the preseason. Additionally, the Rockets could be a better team this season. They are loaded with young talent across multiple positions. One notable addition is No. 2 pick Jalen Green from the 2021 NBA Draft.

Injury Report

For Miami’s injury report, Marcus Garrett, Caleb Martin and Gabe Vincent are listed as questionable to play tonight. Plus, Udonis Haslem and Victor Oladipo are out. As for the Rockets, everyone on the team is healthy. The players expected to start are all already to go.

Miami Heat vs. Houston Rockets betting lines

Over/Under: 221

Point spread: Heat -5.5 (-110)

Best moneyline: Heat -215, Rockets +185

Miami Heat vs. Houston Rockets preview

On Monday, in the Heat’s 125-99 blowout win over the Hawks, guard Tyler Herro scored a team-high 26 points in 26 minutes on the court. He also earned 4.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists. Max Strus finished his performance with 14 points and 1.0 assist in 22 minutes played. Miami held Atlanta to only 17 points in the fourth quarter. Either the Hawks forgot they had a game on Monday, or the Heat could be an offensive powerhouse this season.

Moreover, in the Rockets 125-119 victory over the Wizards, guard Kevin Porter Jr. scored a team-high 25 points in 29 minutes. Jalen Green also ended his night with 12 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 28 minutes on the court. While the Rockets allowed the Wizards to score 31 points in the third quarter, Houston scored 68 second-half points. It will be interesting to see how they play against Miami.

Switching gears, the projected Heat lineup for tonight’s game consists of PG Kyle Lowry, SG Tyler Herro, PF Jimmy Butler, SF Duncan Robinson and C Bam Adebayo. As for the Rockets, Houston’s projected starting lineup is PG Jalen Green, SG Kevin Porter Jr., PF Eric Gordon, SF Christian Wood and C Daniel Theis.

Miami Heat vs. Houston Rockets prediction

The Rockets scored 125 points versus the Wizards, whereas the Heat scored the same against the Hawks. That is a combined total of 250 points between these two teams. However, it is highly doubtful that this particular interconference matchup will see a point total at 250.

Having said this, 221 is generous. Expect the total in this contest to go over 221. Despite some bettors picking against the Heat on the road, can the Rockets be trusted to outscore a team like Miami at home? Think about it. Other free NBA preseason picks for Thursday can be viewed here.

Miami Heat vs. Houston Rockets betting pick

Pick the Heat to win by a couple of baskets on the road; the total will go over 221. They are 5.5-point favorites with BetOnline.