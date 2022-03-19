Hornets vs Mavericks Preview, NBA Odds, and Free NBA Picks

The Dallas Mavericks and the Charlotte Hornets are set to play on Saturday at 7 EST. This game will be played at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte. Dallas is going to be coming into this one with a 43-26 record and the number five seed in the Western Conference. The Hornets, on the other hand, are 35-35 and the number nine seed in the Eastern Conference.

Mavericks vs Hornets – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Dallas Mavericks vs Charlotte Hornets

📊 Record: Mavericks(43-26), Hornets(35-35)

📅 Date: March 19th, 2022

🕛 Time: 7:00 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass

🏟 Venue: Spectrum Center

🎲 Odds: Mavericks(-1.5), Hornets(+1.5)

Mavericks vs Hornets Odds

The Dallas Mavericks and the Charlotte Hornets are set to meet on Saturday at the Spectrum Center. This is a game that Dallas should be able to take care of business in, but they will be coming off a back-to-back.

Below, you can find NBA odds for the game from BetOnline, one of the best NBA betting sites.

Mavericks vs Hornets Injuries

Below, we will take a look at players who are currently on the injury report for Saturday’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

Mavericks Injuries

Theo Pinson questionable

Reggie Bullock questionable

Tim Hardaway Jr. out

Hornets Injuries

Gordon Hayward out

Mavericks vs Hornets Preview

Dallas will travel to Charlotte on Saturday for a battle versus the Hornets. For the latest NBA betting trends and NBA free picks on Saturday’s game, check out our Hornets vs Mavericks preview below.

Mavericks On A Back-To-Back

The Dallas Mavericks have been one of the better teams in the NBA this season and most of that is due to their elite defense. They’re going to be coming into this one on a three-game winning streak and they’re 8-2 in their last 10 games.

Dallas has proven that they can be a team that does potentially win an NBA title if things do click for them at the right moment. However, with them coming off a back-to-back against the Philadelphia 76ers, this could be a tough matchup for them.

In the Mavericks’ most recent game, they were able to come away with a very impressive win against the Brooklyn Nets. Luka Doncic led the way with 37 points in the win.

Hornets Getting Hot

The Charlotte Hornets are somewhat of a streaky team, but luckily for them, they’re going to be coming into this one on the hotter end of some of their streaks. Charlotte has now won three games in a row and has solidified that number nine spot in the Eastern Conference. They’re going to be coming into this one after an impressive win against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday.

In that game against the Atlanta Hawks, Lamelo Ball was able to lead the way for the Hornets with 22 points.

On the season, Charlotte has the 17th rated net rating, the eighth rated offensive rating, and the 22nd rated defensive rating.

NBA Betting Trends — Mavericks vs Hornets

Let’s check out some of the NBA betting trends for the game below.

Mavericks Trends

24 games have gone OVER and 45 have gone UNDER this season.

39-29-1 ATS this season.

Hornets Trends

34 games have gone OVER and 35 have gone UNDER this season.

38-30-2 ATS this season.

Free NBA Picks — Mavericks vs Hornets

For this game, I think I like the Dallas Mavericks to cover the spread. I am a bit skeptical considering that they’ll be coming into this one on a back-to-back, but I think that they’ll be able to take care of business.

The Charlotte Hornets are one of my least favorite teams to bet on considering we never know what type of basketball this team is going to play. They have nights where they look like one of the better teams in the NBA, and other nights where they look like a bottom half team in this league.

Get free NBA bets for the Mavericks vs Hornets game at BetOnline below.