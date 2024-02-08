The Charlotte Hornets are trading forward P.J. Washington to the Dallas Mavericks for forward Grant Williams, guard Seth Curry, and a first-round draft pick. Dallas is sending Charlotte a lightly-protected 2027 first-rounder.

The Mavericks had only three draft assets at their disposal — a 2027 first-round draft pick, a 2025 second-round draft pick (via Toronto), and a 2028 second-rounder (via Miami), per ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

Dallas can still trade its 2025 first-rounder but only if its 2024 first-rounder (top-10 protected) is conveyed to the New York Knicks. Dallas will also have its 2031 first-rounder starting the night of the draft.

Furthermore, Washington is owed $16.8 million this season, $15.5 million in 2024-25, and $14.1 million in 2025-26. This is part of the three-year, $46.5 million he signed with Charlotte this past August.

His deal also includes $1.5 million in total incentives. He has a $500,000 unlikely bonus this season if he plays in 74 or more games and 2,400 minutes. His previous deal was a four-year, $17.8 million rookie-scale contract.

Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington matched his career high with 43 points against Utah Jazz

Washington, 25, made 17 starts in 43 games this season with the Hornets. He averaged 13.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 29.2 minutes per game while shooting 44.6% from the field and 32.4% beyond the arc.

In Charlotte’s 134-122 loss to the Utah Jazz on Jan. 27, the forward matched his career high with 43 points on 17-of-22 (77.3%) shooting from the floor and 7-of-9 (77.8%) from 3-point range.

Meanwhile, Grant Williams is owed $12.4 million this season, $13 million in 2024-25, $13.6 million in 2025-26, and $14.2 million in 2026-27. This is part of the four-year, $53.34 million contract he signed with the Boston Celtics as part of a sign-and-trade agreement with Dallas.

Williams, 25, made 33 starts in 47 games played with the Mavericks this season. He is currently matching his career highs in points (8.1) and assists (1.7) per game. Not to mention, he’s averaging a career-high 26.4 minutes per game while shooting 41.3% from the field.

Moreover, Seth Curry is earning $4 million this season and next season. However, his 2024-25 salary is non-guaranteed. This is part of the two-year, $8 million contract he inked with Dallas last July.

Curry, 33, made just three starts in 36 games with the Mavs this season. The 10-year veteran averaged 4.3 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 12.7 minutes in those games. Plus, he’s shooting 37.2% from the floor and 36.3% from downtown.

The NBA trade deadline has now officially passed. Each team had until 3 p.m. ET on Thursday to make deals. Trades are no longer permitted during the season.