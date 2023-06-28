Houston’s first-round pick Amen Thompson believes the NBA League Pass’s cost is ‘a little overpriced’

The Rockets hit the jackpot this 2023 NBA Draft as they selected fourth pick Amen Thompson last week, just one slot ahead of his win brother Ausar Thompson, who was landed by the Detroit Pistons.

At the start of the week, Houston prepared an introductory press conference for the player and talked about his strengths, weaknesses, and what he expects from his upcoming rookie campaign in Texas.

When asked if he’s always been a big NBA fan, he took a slight jab at the league’s broadcasting prices.

“I always grew up watching basketball,” the 20-year-old said. “I had [NBA] League Pass every year. A little overpriced but … I really like to watch SGA [Shai Gilgeous-Alexander] and just athletic guards like that.”

Ever since 1999, the NBA League Pass has existed for fans, and the prices have gradually gone up over the years. During this past 2022/23 season, the cost per month was $14.99, with the premium option going for $19.99 every 30 days.

The Thompson twins decided not to take the college route to the NBA, as their dreams of becoming professionals came from an untraditional path. Both players skipped university and played for the Overtime Elite League last campaign, which is a professional league mostly for teenagers based in Georgia.

They recently just became the first pair of brothers to be drafted together inside the top five picks, ever since this dynamic started back in 1976.

“I think it’s kind of cool going first. It means a lot to my family,” Amen told the press after being picked by Houston. “Me and Ausar, we were going to be happy whoever went first. But it means a lot to my family seeing all the hard work pay off. Us go back to back, be the first twins in the same draft to go top five, it means a lot.”

The rising star will be joining a team which has struggled this past years, and will be part of a rebuilding process with a squad that is already filled with young talents. This was the third-consecutive time that the Rockets select a top-five pick, as they possess both Jalen Green and Jabari Smith through the past two drafts.

Lonzo and LaMelo Ball are the only other brothers to have been selected in the top 5 of a draft, but years apart

Their mother, Maya Wilson, who played an essential role in their journey to the NBA, couldn’t contain her excitement.

“There are no words really to express how I’m feeling,” she told the press after the draft results. “To see them back-to-back, that blows my mind. The world is just opening up to them. There’s not limit. So, I’m just very excited about what’s in store so just very, very happy.”