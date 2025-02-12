How Does The New 2025 NBA All-Star Game Format Work?

The 2025 NBA All-Star Game has an entirely new format and feel this year. So, how will the 2025 NBA All-Star Game Work?

For 74 years, the NBA All-Star Game has been a showcase of skill, athleticism, and showmanship. Some years, it was a battle. Others, a track meet. But as the game evolved, so did the need for something new.

In 2025, that change arrives.

On Sunday, February 16, inside San Francisco’s Chase Center, the NBA will unveil a reimagined All-Star format—a four-team tournament, breaking away from both the traditional East vs. West rivalry and the superstar captain draft of recent years. The league is banking on a fresh approach to reignite the competitive fire in a game that, at times, has felt more like an exhibition than a contest.

Last year, the final score read 211-186. Nearly 100 three-pointers attempted. Defense, a distant memory. The call for a change was loud. The NBA listened.

A Tournament Unlike Any Other

The 24 All-Stars have been divided into three squads, each selected by a TNT legend. Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, and Kenny Smith have assembled their rosters, giving us Team Shaq, Team Chuck, and Team Kenny. But a fourth team—one with something to prove—will enter the mix.

The winner of Friday’s Rising Stars Game will become Team Candace, with Candace Parker stepping in as the honorary general manager. It’s a wrinkle that gives young stars a chance to steal the spotlight from the game’s biggest names.

Four teams. Three games. The race to 40 points in each matchup. Winners of the first two games will meet in the championship, playing for more than just pride.

The tournament will unfold in a three-game format:

Game 1: Two teams will compete in the first semifinal.

Two teams will compete in the first semifinal. Game 2: The remaining two teams will battle in the second semifinal.

The remaining two teams will battle in the second semifinal. Game 3 (Final): The winners of the first two games will face off for the championship.

Sound 🆙 The court is ready for #NBAAllStar in The Bay! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/40E45bfHXu — NBA (@NBA) February 11, 2025

Current Set Rosters

As previously stated, Team Candace will comprise a mix of Rising Star players during Friday Night’s competition between NBA Rookies and second-year players. But the rosters for the other three teams have been selected.

Team Chuck: Denver’s Nikola Jokic, Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama, Indiana’s Pascal Siakam, Houston’s Alperen Sengun, New York’s Karl-Anthony Towns, Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell, Atlanta’s Trae Young.

Team Shaq: Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James, Golden State’s Stephen Curry, Dallas’ Anthony Davis, Boston teammates Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, Phoenix’s Kevin Durant, Milwaukee’s Damian Lillard and the Los Angeles Clippers’ James Harden.

Team Kenny: Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards, New York’s Jalen Brunson, Memphis’ Jaren Jackson Jr., Oklahoma City’s Jalen Williams, Cleveland teammates Darius Garland and Evan Mobley, Detroit’s Cade Cunningham and Miami’s Tyler Herro.

Stakes Beyond the Show

While the thrill of competition drives the change, there’s also real incentive on the line. A $1.8 million prize pool awaits, with players on the winning team earning $125,000 each. Second place takes home $50,000 per player, while those on the third- and fourth-place teams walk away with $25,000 each.

And behind it all, the league’s top coaches will guide the action. The two head coaches with the best records in each conference as of February 2 will lead two All-Star teams, while assistant coaches will oversee the remaining squads, including Team Candace.

For the first time in decades, the NBA All-Star Game will feel less like a spectacle and more like a competition. The stars are set. The stage is ready. Now, it’s time to play.

NBA All-Star Weekend Schedule

All-Star Weekend is packed with NBA action from Friday night through Sunday’s All-Star format. Here is the full NBA All-Star Weekend schedule:

Friday, February 14:

Celebrity Game – 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Rising Stars Competition – 9 p.m. ET (TNT, TruTV)

Saturday, February 15:

All-Star Practice – 2 p.m. ET (NBA TV)

NBA HBCU Classic – 5 p.m. ET (NBA TV)

All-Star Saturday Night (Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest, Dunk Contest) – 8 p.m. ET (TNT, TruTV)

Sunday, February 16: