How To Watch Lakers vs. Knicks: Date, Time, TV Channel & Live Stream

The Los Angeles Lakers (27-19, 23-22-1 ATS) are visiting the New York Knicks (32-16, 25-22-1 ATS) in this interconference matchup on Saturday night.

How To Watch Lakers vs. Knicks

🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Los Angeles Lakers @ New York Knicks

Los Angeles Lakers @ New York Knicks Game Date: Saturday, February 1, 2025

Tip-off: 8:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Madison Square Garden | New York City, New York

TV Channel(s): ABC, NBA League Pass

Lakers vs. Knicks Game Odds: Lakers +9.5 (-110) | Knicks -9.5 (-110)

Lakers vs. Knicks Injuries

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report

SF LeBron James (foot; probable) | PF Rui Hachimura (calf; probable) | PF Dorian Finney-Smith (shoulder; questionable) | SG Jalen Hood-Schifino (hamstring; out) | PG Gabe Vincent (knee; questionable) | C Anthony Davis (abdominal; out indefinitely) | C Christian Wood (knee; out indefinitely)

New York Knicks Injury Report

SG Pacome Dadiet (toe; out) | C Mitchell Robinson (ankle; out indefinitely) | SG Josh Hart (knee; questionable)

Game Preview

The Lakers are 11-13 on the road and 10-13 in games decided by 10 points or more this season. However, Los Angeles is also 7-3 in its last 10 games, averaging 111.9 points, 42.1 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 7.4 steals, and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 50% from the field.

Los Angeles is coming off a 134-96 blowout victory over the Washington Wizards on Thursday. LeBron James, who has been playing through a chronic left foot injury, finished with 24 points and 11 assists.

The Lakers led 78-45 at the half and were ahead 97-62 when James exited for good with 3:24 left in the third quarter. The win was the seventh in the last nine games for the L.A. squad.

As for the Knicks, the Eastern Conference contender is aiming to keep its four-game home win streak intact when New York takes on Los Angeles. The Knicks have gone 17-8 at home this season.

New York is 7-3 in its past 10 contests, averaging 121.0 points, 43.5 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 9.3 steals, and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the floor.

The Knicks have been off since late Wednesday night, when Jalen Brunson recorded 30 points and 15 assists in a 122-112 win over the Denver Nuggets. Brunson was named an All-Star starter for the first time on Jan. 23.

New York is currently on pace to make the playoffs for the third straight season after reaching the postseason just once in the nine seasons prior to Brunson’s arrival.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Knicks have an 80.4% chance of defeating L.A. New York is 8-3 in its last 11 meetings with a Western Conference opponent, while the Lakers are 10-1 in their past 11 matchups with an Atlantic Division opponent.