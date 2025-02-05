The Phoenix Suns could be losing Kevin Durant before the trade deadline and they may have to face OKC without their superstar on Wednesday night in a huge matchup for the West – see how to watch OKC vs Suns here.

How to watch OKC vs Suns

🏀 2024-25 NBA regular season match-up: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Phoenix Suns

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Phoenix Suns 📅 OKC vs Suns game date: Wednesday, February 5, 2025

Wednesday, February 5, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Paycom Center | Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center | Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 📺 TV channel(s): ESPN

🎲 OKC vs Suns game odds: OKC -12.0 (-110) | Suns +12.0 (-110)

OKC vs Suns injuries

Oklahoma City Thunder injury report

F Jalen Williams (wrist; questionable), G Cason Wallace (shoulder; out), F Chet Holmgren (hip; out), G Nikola Topic (knee; out), G Ajay Mitchell (toe; out).

Phoenix Suns injury report

F Kevin Durant (ankle; questionable).

OKC vs Suns preview

OKC have continued their hot form in the league to kick off 2025 and they have still only lost nine games this season, despite losing twice to the Mavericks in January.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has continued his MVP run this year and in a convincing win against Milwuakee last time out he was able to score 34 points after just 22 minutes on the floor.

Shai may be left without his partner in crime on Wednesday night though, with Jalen Williams still questionable having missed out on the last two games with a wrist injury.

The Phoenix Suns may be unable to call on Kevin Durant on Wednesday night and although he is listed questionable with an ankle injury, the 15-time All Star may be looking to new horizons this week.

With the trade deadline looming and Phoenix reportedly fielding offers for their superstar, KD may have played his last game for the Suns after just over two years in Arizona.

Devin Booker officially became the Suns’ all time top points scorer in his last game, and his team will no doubt be heavily reliant on the 28-year-old in the absence of Durant.