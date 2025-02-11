The Toronto Raptors (16-37, 32-21 ATS) are visiting the Philadelphia 76ers (20-32, 20-32 ATS) in this Eastern Conference matchup on Tuesday night; check out how to watch the free live stream. NBA betting sites show the Sixers as 9-point favorites at home, per the latest BetOnline odds.

How To Watch Raptors vs. 76ers Free Live Stream

🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Toronto Raptors @ Philadelphia 76ers

Toronto Raptors @ Philadelphia 76ers 📅 Raptors vs. 76ers Game Date: Wednesday, February 11, 2025

Wednesday, February 11, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Wells Fargo Center | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 📺 TV Channel(s): NBA League Pass, NBC Sports Philadelphia

NBA League Pass, NBC Sports Philadelphia

🎲 Raptors vs. 76ers Game Odds: Raptors +9 (-110) | 76ers -9 (-110)

Raptors vs. 76ers Injuries

Toronto Raptors Injury Report

PF Jonathan Mogbo (ankle; probable) | SG Gradey Dick (neck; probable) | SF Brandon Ingram (ankle; ruled out) | C Jakob Poeltl (hip; out) | SG RJ Barrett (concussion; out) | PF PJ Tucker (personal; out)

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

SG Eric Gordon (wrist; questionable) | PG Kyle Lowry (hip; out) | C Joel Embiid (left knee injury management; questionable) | SG Jared McCain (knee; out for the season)

Game Preview

The Raptors are 4-21 away and 10-23 against Eastern Conference opponents this season. Toronto has gone 5-5 in its last 10 games, averaging 117.8 points, 38.7 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 9.5 steals, and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field.

Toronto’s losing streak extended to four games in Sunday’s 94-87 loss to the Houston Rockets. Scottie Barnes finished with 15 points, and he missed all eight of his 3-point attempts.

The Raptors defeated the Sixers 115-107 in Toronto on Oct. 25. Barnes led Toronto with 27 points in that contest. Philadelphia’s Tyrese Maxey also finished with 24 points despite shooting 6-for-23 from the floor.

Philadelphia has lost three in a row and 12 of its past 17 games. Maxey scored 39 points and Joel Embiid had 27 to go along with 12 rebounds in Philadelphia’s 135-127 setback to the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday afternoon.

Although the former MVP posted a triple-double in his return, head coach Nick Nurse indicated in his postgame interview that Embiid would sit out Wednesday’s second half of the back-to-back set.

The 76ers are 14-18 against Eastern Conference opponents and 9-18 in games decided by 10 or more points. Philadelphia is also 6-1 in its last seven meetings at home versus Toronto.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Sixers hold a 74.6% chance of defeating Toronto. The Raptors are 1-5 in their past six games, while Philadelphia is 2-8 in its last 10 matchups with an East opponent.