🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Minnesota Timberwolves @ Oklahoma City Thunder

📅 Timberwolves vs. Thunder Game Date: Thursday, February 13, 2025

🕙 Tip-off: 8:30 p.m. ET

🏟 Venue: Target Center | Minnesota, Minneapolis

📺 TV Channel(s): TNT, MAX, NBA League Pass

🎲 Timberwolves vs. Thunder Game Odds: Timberwolves +7.5 (-110) | Thunder -7.5 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor OKC as 7.5-point favorites on the road as per the latest BetOnline odds.

Timberwolves & Thunder injury report

Minnesota Timberwolves injury report

PG Mike Conley (finger; questionable) | PF Julius Randle (groin; out) | SG Donte DiVincenzo (toe; out).

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report

C Ousmane Dieng (calf; ruled out) | SG Cason Wallace (shoulder; ruled out) | PG Nikola Topic (ACL; out for the season) | SG Ajay Mitchell (toe; out)

Timberwolves vs Thunder Preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves come into Thursday’s game fresh off the back of an upset to Milwaukee, with Anthony Edwards missing a game winner against a side without Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.

Minnesota have now lost back to back games after a loss to the Cavaliers on Monday night and they will be keen to get back to winning ways ahead of the All-Star break this weekend.

Both teams come into tonight’s game on a back to back, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see some tired legs at Target Center.

OKC survived a huge scare on Wednesday night, as they pulled off an incredible comeback against Miami despite being down by as many as 21 points in the third quarter.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the comeback with some crucial buckets down the stretch and his 32 points led all scores yet again. Shai hasn’t dropped below 25 points yet to start 2025 and he remains a solid MVP favorite this year.

Chet Holmgren has been a welcome return for OKC in the past week and he is off the injury report for Thursday night despite being rested earlier in the week.

OKC have won three of the last four head to heads against the Timberwolves including their only meeting this season.