Rap legend Ice Cube and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson criticized NBA Commissioner Adam Silver for not supporting Black-owned businesses such as BIG3, a 3-on-3 basketball league founded by the 54-year-old songwriter on Jan. 11, 2017.

While on Carlson’s “Tucker on Twitter” show, the actor and film producer called out Silver for marketing the NBA as if it cares about promoting social justice, equality, and helping Black-owned businesses, but the league actually isn’t doing enough, in his opinion.

“The NBA is full of great slogans, and they write ‘Black Lives Matter’ on the court, and they do all those things, but pretty full of s—t when the rubber meets the road,” Ice Cube said.

Ep. 10 Stay in your lane: our drive through South Central LA with Ice Cube. (next episode: Ice Cube sits down with us at his studio) pic.twitter.com/cUgCh2xccH — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) July 25, 2023



In August 2020, the league announced its pledge to donate $300 million over the next decade to boost economic growth in the Black community, through the establishment of a new foundation finalized by the league’s Board of Governors and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA).

“I’m just saying it’s easy for them to put that on the court. It takes a little more effort to really care to work with a league like the BIG3. You really gotta want to make a difference.”

Ice Cube, Tucker Carlson called out NBA Commissioner Adam Silver for not endorsing Black-owned businesses like BIG3, feels the league has to ‘want to make a difference’

Although all 30 NBA teams are donating $1 million each for Black communities per year, as well as increasing “access and support for high school, college-aged and career-ready Black men and women,” Ice Cube feels the league is not endorsing Black-owned basketball leagues. Perhaps it’s not about the money.

More importantly, Cube claims there are several NBA team owners who want to get involved with the BIG3, but the league is not allowing it. So, his patience is wearing thin. “I don’t give a f—k about working with the NBA,” he added. Adam Silver has not yet responded to Cube’s comments.

In September 2022, Ice Cube replaced Chris Hannan as the new CEO, and league co-founder Jeff Kwatinetz was named president. Clyde Drexler, an NBA Hall of Famer and Portland Trail Blazers legend, is the current BIG3 Commissioner.

Ice Cube plans to expose the NBA for trying to sabotage the BIG3: “I don’t understand the things that’s being done behind the scenes. Encouraging people to not sponsor us. Encouraging networks not to play us… I’m not playing. It’s gon’ be a crazy summer. It’s gon’ be fun.” pic.twitter.com/cECD4FR0iO — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 30, 2023

The 2023 BIG3 playoffs are scheduled for Aug. 19 in Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena. Furthermore, O2 Arena in London, United Kingdom, is hosting this year’s BIG3 championship and All-Star Game. Trilogy won last year’s title against Power at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Unlike the NBA, players in the BIG3 are given the opportunity to nominate and vote for fellow players and coaches for multiple awards. The results of the BIG3’s awards are announced before the championship game. Additionally, award categories include Most Valuable Player, Coach of the Year, Fourth Man, and Defensive Player of the Year.

NBA Betting Content You May Like