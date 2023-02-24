Home » news » Indianas Myles Turner Is The First Center In League History With 40 Points 10 Rebounds And 8 Made Threes In A Game

Indiana’s Myles Turner Is The First Center In League History With 40+ Points, 10+ Rebounds, And 8+ Made Three’s In A Game

Updated 1 min ago
Zach Wolpin profile picture
Myles Turner pic

The Indiana Pacers are a young team that is going to have a lot of success in the future, but they play in a tough Eastern Conference at the moment. It was a hard fought loss last night vs the Boston Celtics as they needed OT to decide the game. Making his presence felt for the Pacers last night was eighth-year pro Myles Turner. He had an historic game last night vs the Celtics that no center in league history had ever accomplished. 

There’s a reason the Pacers signed Myles Turner to a two-year, $60 million contract extension at the end of January. He’s developed himself into the modern-day NBA big man that can do it all. Turner has an epic game last night vs the Celtics when he had 40 points, 10 rebounds, and eight three-pointers made.

With a 26-35 record at the moment, Indiana Sports Betting sites have the Pacers at (+50000) to win the Finals this season.

Myles Turner dominated vs the Celtics last night even in a loss

The big man went 13-15 from the field last night and was 8-10 from deep as well. He racked up 40 points and 10 rebounds which is a stat-line that no center had ever accomplished until Turner last night. Indiana fell short in the end, but Turner gave his all for the team last night.

In 51 games played and started for the Pacers this season, Turner is averaging (18.0) points, (8.0) rebounds, (1.3) assists, and (2.3) blocks per game. His (18.0) points per game, (.543) field goal, and (.400) three-point percentage are all career-high’s for Turner in his eighth year with the Indiana.

After the loss last night the Pacers drop to 26-35 on the season with 21 games left on the season. They are currently three and a half games back from tenth place in the East and have the 26th easiest schedule remaining of all 30 teams. Turner might not be the flashiest name when it comes to big mans, but he plays a crucial role in the Pacers success through the years.

Zach Wolpin profile picture

