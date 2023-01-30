Pacers And Myles Turner Agree On A Two-Year, $60 Million Extension To Keep Him In Indiana

There have been plenty of rumors of Myles Turner’s time being over with the Indiana Pacers for years now. Regardless, he’s still in his eighth season with the Pacers and is having another breakout season. With Turner on the rise and Indiana wanting to keep the core of the team together, it looks like he’ll be staying with the Pacers. The two parties agreed on a two-year $60 million extension.

Turner is 26 and has spent his entire career with the Pacers. His agent Austin Brown reported his client’s extension and also said that his salary for the 2022-23 season was renegotiated to $17.1 million. The two-time block’s champ brings an incredible amount of talent and skill to their frontcourt and its a smart move to invest in Turner with the young core of guards this team has.

He was set to be possibly be one of the biggest free agents this coming summer, but the Pacers locked him up for another two seasons after 2022-23’s end. Indiana Sports Betting sites have the Pacers at (+30000) to win the Finals this season.

Breaking: Pacers center Myles Turner has agreed on a two-year, $60M contract extension that includes an additional $17.1M renegotiation on his 2022-23 salary, his agent tells @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/iZkBYH6zPT — ESPN (@espn) January 28, 2023

The Pacers 26 year old big man is having another breakout season for the team and that’s not easy to do your eighth season into the league. Turner is having career-high’s in points (17.5), rebounds (7.9), field-goal, and three-point percentage. His field-goal’s attempted per game are also at a career-high (11.6) as well.

He’s carved a bigger role for himself this season with some of the younger players on the team. They use him as a pick and roll specialist and he also spaces the floor with his three-point ability. Turner is a tough to guard for any team he faces. His teammates also do a great job of getting him the ball as well.

Tyrese Haliburton is one of the more unselfish point guards in the league right now averaging 20/10 for the season. He’s able to find Turner for big-time alley-opp’s and they two work well together in pick and rolls as well. Turner is one of two players who have 50 three’s and 75 blocks on the season along with Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brook Lopez.