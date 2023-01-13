Home » news » Tyrese Haliburton Wants To Remain With Pacers For Foreseeable Future

Main Page

Tyrese Haliburton wants to remain with Pacers for foreseeable future

James Foglio profile picture
Updated 2 hours ago on

3 min read

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Tyrese Haliburton wants to remain with Pacers for foreseeable future
USA Today Network
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

Tyrese Haliburton enjoys playing for the Indiana Pacers, and the breakout star’s performances this season proves this point. The former Sacramento King loves living in Indiana, considering the guard now lives closer to his family. Not to mention, he adores Midwest culture.

“I said this when I came from Sacramento, who I am as a person, I love hard. I love hard,” Haliburton told Bob Kravitz of The Athletic during an interview. “And I’m a person who really invests in where he is.”

Per a few NBA betting sites, Tyrese Haliburton has the third-best odds to win Most Improved Player of the Year this season. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lauri Markkanen.

“This is somewhere I want to be long term,” added Tyrese Haliburton. “I’m just being real. I love it here; my family loves it here. Of course, it’s the NBA, it’s a business; I said the same thing about Sacramento and then I got traded. But I want to be where my feet are and that’s here in Indianapolis.

“I think the best part of being here is, I love the Midwest. I love Midwest people; my girl [Jade Jones] is from the Midwest [first met at Iowa State]. ‘Midwest nice’ is a real thing, the genuineness of people, the way they act. I really value people waving as you walk by or smiling. That matters to me, that small-town feel, that Midwest feel.”

Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton enjoys playing for team, living in Indiana closer to his family

Through 40 starts this season, the Iowa State product is averaging career highs of 20.2 points and 10.2 assists. Along with logging 4.0 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game, the Pacers guard is shooting 48% from the floor and 39.9% beyond the arc.

Plus, he has recorded 22 double-doubles so far this season. In November, Tyrese Haliburton became the first player in NBA history to record 40 assists without turning the ball over through three consecutive games.

On Dec. 23, in Indiana’s 111-108 win over the Miami Heat, the 22-year-old recorded a career-high 43 points in 38 minutes played. He finished 14-of-20 (70%) shooting from the field and 10-of-16 (62.5%) from downtown. His 10 3-pointers set a new Pacers franchise record.

However, Tyrese Haliburton suffered an elbow sprain and mild knee bruise in Wednesday’s 119-113 loss to the New York Knicks. He is out indefinitely; the guard will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Prior to his injury, the guard was the only player in the top 10 this season for assists (409), steals (70), and 3s (118).

Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
James Foglio profile picture

James is a Basketball Insiders contributor. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at Southern New Hampshire University. James enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.

Trending Now