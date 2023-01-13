Tyrese Haliburton wants to remain with Pacers for foreseeable future

Tyrese Haliburton enjoys playing for the Indiana Pacers, and the breakout star’s performances this season proves this point. The former Sacramento King loves living in Indiana, considering the guard now lives closer to his family. Not to mention, he adores Midwest culture.

“I said this when I came from Sacramento, who I am as a person, I love hard. I love hard,” Haliburton told Bob Kravitz of The Athletic during an interview. “And I’m a person who really invests in where he is.”

Per a few NBA betting sites, Tyrese Haliburton has the third-best odds to win Most Improved Player of the Year this season. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lauri Markkanen.

Indiana Pacers fans are psychologically scarred. Perpetually left at the altar. But Tyrese Haliburton, million-dollar smile and all, loves Indianapolis. Could he be the modern-day Reggie Miller? "I love the Midwest. I love Midwest people." — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) January 12, 2023

“This is somewhere I want to be long term,” added Tyrese Haliburton. “I’m just being real. I love it here; my family loves it here. Of course, it’s the NBA, it’s a business; I said the same thing about Sacramento and then I got traded. But I want to be where my feet are and that’s here in Indianapolis.

“I think the best part of being here is, I love the Midwest. I love Midwest people; my girl [Jade Jones] is from the Midwest [first met at Iowa State]. ‘Midwest nice’ is a real thing, the genuineness of people, the way they act. I really value people waving as you walk by or smiling. That matters to me, that small-town feel, that Midwest feel.”

Through 40 starts this season, the Iowa State product is averaging career highs of 20.2 points and 10.2 assists. Along with logging 4.0 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game, the Pacers guard is shooting 48% from the floor and 39.9% beyond the arc.

Plus, he has recorded 22 double-doubles so far this season. In November, Tyrese Haliburton became the first player in NBA history to record 40 assists without turning the ball over through three consecutive games.

Tyrese Haliburton this season: — 1st in assists

— 4th in steals

— 9th in threes The only player in the top 10 for all 3 categories. pic.twitter.com/1EVx2bkPHL — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 8, 2023

On Dec. 23, in Indiana’s 111-108 win over the Miami Heat, the 22-year-old recorded a career-high 43 points in 38 minutes played. He finished 14-of-20 (70%) shooting from the field and 10-of-16 (62.5%) from downtown. His 10 3-pointers set a new Pacers franchise record.

However, Tyrese Haliburton suffered an elbow sprain and mild knee bruise in Wednesday’s 119-113 loss to the New York Knicks. He is out indefinitely; the guard will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Prior to his injury, the guard was the only player in the top 10 this season for assists (409), steals (70), and 3s (118).