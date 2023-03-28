The Memphis Grizzlies and Denver Nuggets are the only two Western Conference teams to secure a playoff spot so far. Despite some drama that has been resolved, Memphis is 9-1 in their last ten and are on a six-game win streak. Heading into the playoffs is when you want to be playing your best basketball of the year and that’s exactly what the Grizzlies are doing. Memphis has a matchup with the Magic at home tonight, but Ja Morant’s status to play is still up in the air.

Morant has played three games with the Grizzlies since serving his eight-game unpaid suspension by the league. He’s trying to put that behind him until the season’s end and is focused on making a deep playoff run in the West this season, but Morant is considered a game-time decision tonight because of a thigh injury.

NBA betting sites have the Grizzlies at (+1600) to win the Finals this season.

NBA INJURY ALERT: Grizzlies PG Ja Morant (thigh) is listed doubtful for Tuesday's game vs. the Magic. pic.twitter.com/NkYfgCpGrj — DK Nation (@dklive) March 27, 2023

Ja Morant could miss Memphis’ matchup at home tonight vs the Orlando Magic

Sources reported yesterday that Morant is considered doubtful to play vs the Magic, but he’s now a game-time decision as their contest tips off at 8:00 pm later on tonight. The Grizzlies are on a six-game win streak and have won three straight since Morant returned from his suspension.

He had his best game yet since his suspension in the Grizzlies’ most recent game vs the Hawks. The two-time all-star finished with 27 points, 3 rebounds, 6 assists, and 1 steal. However, he’s considered a game-time decision tonight after a new injury came up after the game.

.@memgrizz status report, March 28 vs @OrlandoMagic: DOUBTFUL

J. Morant – RT Thigh Soreness OUT

S. Adams – RT Knee PCL Sprain

B. Clarke – LT Achilles Tear

J. LaRavia – NBA G League Assignment

Z. Williams – RT Foot/Ankle Soreness

V. Williams Jr. – RT Shoulder Soreness — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) March 27, 2023

Memphis’ PR team released a post on social media yesterday and said that Morant is doubtful to play. With their second-place standing in the West, there’s no need to play Morant tonight vs an inferior opponent and risk getting more injured. That is the last thing that the Grizzlies need this late in the season.