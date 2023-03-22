Grizzlies’ Ja Morant vowes to be “more responsable” and reminds everyone he’s sorry ahead of his return today vs. Rockets

Memphis guard Ja Morant is expected to make his official return to court in back-to-back matches against Houston starting this Wednesday, after his 8-game suspension from the NBA came to an end last week. The player reminded his fans he was “completely sorry” about the incident and promises to “be more responsable” in the future.

The league banned the player since March 4, as his reckless conduct got him posting himself partying in a strip club with a gun in his hand after a game against the Nuggets in Denver.

“I’m completely sorry for that [his ban],” Morant said after his team’s practice on Tuesday. “So, you know, my job now is, like I said, to be more responsible, more smarter, and don’t cause any of that no more.

#Grizzlies “I’m completely sorry for that,” Memphis star guard Ja Morant says he obviously made a terrible decision and many mistakes https://t.co/Edw4PFsTG4 — /r/MemphisGrizzlies (@RedditGrizzlies) March 21, 2023

“I went there to counselling to learn how to manage stress. Cope with stress in a positive way, instead of ways I’ve tried to deal with it before that caused me to make mistakes.”

The Grizzlies star said that he’s had trouble handling his stress and it’s been an “ongoing process” for him, but went out of his way to explain that he “never had an alcohol problem”. Now he assures he’s just concentrating in being an athlete and a positive influence through his sport.

“That’s my main focus now,” Morant guaranteed. “Obviously, super excited to be back with my teammates. That’s the main thing right now.

“Right now, for me, it’s just keeping the main thing the main thing and continuing to go through my process of becoming a better me. I feel like if I do that, not only will it help me, but it’ll help everybody around me as well.”

As Memphis are about to embark on a seven-straight home game contest at the FedEx Forum, the first challenges will be two consecutive matches against Houston. After registering 6-3 without their young star, the Grizzlies are now on a three game winning streak with only 11 more exhibitions left of regular season.

Morant recieved a standing ovation as he returned to the FedEx Forum on Monday

It might be hard to wrap your head around it, but the Memphis fans seem to already forget all the polemic surrounding their star guard, and were so excited to see him courtside on Monday that they gave him a standing ovation as he entered the court.

“He’s doing a really good job recognizing the improvements he’s making,” the coach Taylor Jenkins said after Monday’s match. “And that he has to continue to make. Good first day back, and excited to have him back with the team.”

With the suspension ending after Saturday’s win over the Golden State Warriors, Morant was back cheering his squad from the bench during Monday’s triumph against the Dallas Mavericks, after having spent 11 days in a Florida counselling facility treating his issues with stress management.

The Grizzlies remain second in the Western Conference with a 44-27 record. Most of our favorite sport betting sites still consider the Tennessee side to possess the 9th best odds (+2200) to win this year’s NBA title, tied in possibilities with the Lakers, even though Los Angeles are 9th in the standings.