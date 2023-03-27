The New York Knicks are in the middle of a three-game losing streak and will host the Houston Rockets tonight. Jalen Brunson has been arguably the biggest offseason addition of any NBA team last offseason and he’s elevated the Knicks in 2022-23. As of late, he’s had some nagging injuries and New York needs him fully healthy. Brunson is on the injury report for his hand tonight vs Houston and is questionable to play.

He’s having his best season yet as a pro in his first year with the Knicks. His (23.8) points and (6.2) assists per game are both career highs. The Knicks are currently 42-33 and are fifth in the East with six games left to play after tonight’s contest with the Rockets.

New York Sports Betting sites have the Knicks at (+5500) to win the Finals this season.

Some good injury news on Jalen Brunson🙏 #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/AwHMgFC9Vj — Fireside Knicks (@FiresideKnicks) March 26, 2023

Jalen Brunson is questionable heading into New York’s matchup tonight vs Houston

The 26-year-old guard missed five of six games from 3-5 to 3-14 due to a nagging foot ailment. He then returned for the next three games but sustained a different injury vs Miami on 3/22 and played 37 minutes that night. Brunson then missed their matchup last Thursday vs Orlando.

New York returns home tonight to play the Rockets and Brunson had the entire three-day weekend to rest and rehab for tonight’s game. This is not a must-win game for the Knicks, but they do want to head into the playoffs with momentum and could do that tonight by snapping their three-game losing streak.

Fan accounts on Twitter have said that according to head coach Tom Thibodeau, Jalen Brunson did participate in practice yesterday. That is a great sign for the team as they want to get back on track tonight and could use Brunson’s assistance to do so. His status is still questionable, but Knicks fans should be optimistic about him playing tonight.