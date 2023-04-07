The Philadelphia 76ers have already clinched the #3 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. Tonight, they have the second game of a back-to-back on the road vs the Atlanta Hawks. Philly took a tough 129-101 loss at home last night to the Miami Heat and the Sixers will likely rest a number of their key players. Joel Embiid (rest) has already been ruled out for tonight’s contest and might be out Sunday vs Brooklyn as well.

Playoffs begin next Saturday and the Philadelphia 76ers are not taking any chances with their MVP candidate this late in the season. The 76ers need a fully healthy Joel Embiid if they want to make a run to the Conference Finals this season.

Embiid is likely on his way to winning his first MVP trophy this season. NBA betting sites have him at (-1000) to win league MVP this season.

Joel Embiid (rest) is out tonight vs the Atlanta Hawks

The six-time all-star is having another dominant season with the 76ers and he’s likely on his way to winning his first league MVP trophy. Embiid is in a position to lead the league in scoring two years in a row and many of his peers around the NBA have spoken out about why they think he’s the MVP this season.

He’s played 66 games this season and is averaging (33.1) points, (10.2) rebounds, (4.2) assists, (1.0) steal, and (1.7) blocks. This is his sixth season in a row averaging a double-double and his (33.1) points and (.548) field-goal percentage are both career-highs. The Sixers are 43-23 when Embiid plays and 9-5 when he doesn’t this season.

De’Anthony Melton exited the Sixers game early last night due to a calf injury. He got the start for Tyrese Maxey who was out with a neck injury last night. Embiid is the only Sixer who has been ruled out so far, but there could likely be others. Philly is on the road tonight to face the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 pm EST.