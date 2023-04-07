Home » news » Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight Apr 7 Vs The Atlanta Hawks

Main Page

Is Joel Embiid playing tonight (Apr. 7) vs the Atlanta Hawks?

Updated 13 mins ago on
2 min read
Zach Wolpin profile picture
LinkedIn Twitter Instagram
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Philadelphia 76ers have already clinched the #3 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. Tonight, they have the second game of a back-to-back on the road vs the Atlanta Hawks. Philly took a tough 129-101 loss at home last night to the Miami Heat and the Sixers will likely rest a number of their key players. Joel Embiid (rest) has already been ruled out for tonight’s contest and might be out Sunday vs Brooklyn as well. 

Playoffs begin next Saturday and the Philadelphia 76ers are not taking any chances with their MVP candidate this late in the season. The 76ers need a fully healthy Joel Embiid if they want to make a run to the Conference Finals this season.

Embiid is likely on his way to winning his first MVP trophy this season. NBA betting sites have him at (-1000) to win league MVP this season.

Joel Embiid (rest) is out tonight vs the Atlanta Hawks

The six-time all-star is having another dominant season with the 76ers and he’s likely on his way to winning his first league MVP trophy. Embiid is in a position to lead the league in scoring two years in a row and many of his peers around the NBA have spoken out about why they think he’s the MVP this season.

He’s played 66 games this season and is averaging (33.1) points, (10.2) rebounds, (4.2) assists, (1.0) steal, and (1.7) blocks. This is his sixth season in a row averaging a double-double and his (33.1) points and (.548) field-goal percentage are both career-highs. The Sixers are 43-23 when Embiid plays and 9-5 when he doesn’t this season.

De’Anthony Melton exited the Sixers game early last night due to a calf injury. He got the start for Tyrese Maxey who was out with a neck injury last night. Embiid is the only Sixer who has been ruled out so far, but there could likely be others. Philly is on the road tonight to face the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 pm EST.

Zach Wolpin profile picture

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

Trending Now