Is Kevin Huerter (shoulder) playing tonight against Wizards?

Sacramento Kings guard Kevin Huerter (dislocated left shoulder) remains out for Thursday night’s road game against the Washington Wizards. The six-year veteran suffered the shoulder injury in Monday’s 121-111 overtime win versus the Memphis Grizzlies.

Huerter was diagnosed with a dislocated left shoulder after being fouled by Desmond Bane in the first quarter. The 6-foot-7 guard was also ruled out for Wednesday’s game against the Toronto Raptors. According to reports, the University of Maryland could miss the rest of the regular season.

Per James Anderson of The Sacramento Bee, a four-week recovery would allow Huerter to return before the start of the NBA playoffs on April 20. An eight-week recovery would prevent him from returning until May 13. The conference semifinals are scheduled to begin May 6-7 and the conference finals are set to start May 21-22.

Kevin Huerter (shoulder dislocation) is out tonight when the Kings meet the Wizards. Sasha Vezenkov (ankle sprain) is questionable. — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) March 21, 2024

With only 14 games left of the regular season, the Kings are 40-28 and rank sixth in the Western Conference standings. Sacramento has a half-game lead on the No. 7-seeded Dallas Mavericks (40-29) and No. 8-seeded Phoenix Suns (40-29).

Through 64 games (59 starts) this season, Huerter has averaged 10.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 24.4 minutes per game while shooting 44.3% from the floor, 36.1% from 3-point range, and 76.6% at the foul line.

Furthermore, Kings coach Mike Brown promoted Keon Ellis to starter with Huerter out of the lineup. Ellis came on to replace Huerter and started the second half in Monday’s game against the Grizzlies.

Ellis is an undrafted second-year player out of the University of Alabama. The Florida native recently had his two-way contract converted to a standard NBA deal.

In Sacramento’s 123-98 victory against Toronto on Wednesday night, Ellis recorded six points, one rebound, two assists, a season-high-tying four steals, and a block in 25 minutes as a starter.

“We started Keon in the second half, and he’ll continue to start until Kev gets back and/or we want to go another direction,” Brown said.

Additionally, Ellis is 6-0 as a starter this season. In 43 games (seven starts), he has averaged career highs of 3.9 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 13.9 minutes per game while shooting a career-best 44.7% from the field.

Keon earns tonight’s DPOG Crown 🗜️👑 Defensive Player of the Game presented by @phoonglawcorp pic.twitter.com/6hFAP8ppxq — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) March 21, 2024

“Obviously, with this team, it’s always next-man up mentality,” Kings guard De’Aaron Fox said. “We have to be ready to play without Kev if it is some type of long-term thing. I think everybody is confident in Keon. “Whether he starts or comes off the bench, the minutes he’s been providing the last few games, especially since he’s been back in the rotation, have been great.” NBA sportsbooks show the Kings as heavy 11-point underdogs at Washington. Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Sacramento has a 72.2% chance of defeating the Wizards. The Kings (40-28) should win without Kevin Huerter.