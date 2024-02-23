Is Kyle Lowry playing tonight (Feb. 23) against Cavaliers?

Philadelphia 76ers guard Kyle Lowry (return to competition conditioning) has been downgraded to out for Friday night’s home game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the second night of a back-to-back.

The Miami Heat traded Lowry and a protected 2027 first-round draft pick to the Charlotte Hornets for guard Terry Rozier on Jan. 23. Charlotte waived the six-time All-Star guard on Feb. 11 after he agreed to a contract buyout.

Two days later, he signed with Philadelphia on a $2.8 million deal for the rest of the season.

In Lowry’s Sixers debut on Thursday night against the New York Knicks, he recorded 11 points, four rebounds, and five assists in 26 minutes off the bench.

Through 38 games (35 starts) this season, Lowry is averaging 8.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.0 steal, and 27.9 minutes per game while shooting 43.4% from the field, 38.7% beyond the arc, and 83.3% at the foul line.

His player efficiency rating (10.8) and usage percentage (13.4%) are also career lows.

In Miami’s 129-96 win over the Cavaliers on Nov. 22, the guard notched a season-high 28 points, one rebound, and three assists in 29 minutes as a starter.

Sixers’ De’Anthony Melton (spine) is also listed as probable on the injury report, according to coach Nick Nurse, while Nic Batum (hamstring recovery) is questionable.

For interesting betting trends, the Cavaliers are 17-3 in their last 20 games. Cleveland is 2-8 in its past 10 matchups with Philadelphia as well. The Cavs are 13-3 in their previous 16 meetings with an Eastern Conference opponent.



The Sixers are 3-10 in their past 13 contests. Philadelphia has failed to cover the spread in each of its last seven home games. To add to that, the 76ers are 2-6 in their previous eight games played on a Friday.

NBA sportsbooks show the Sixers as 4.5-point underdogs at home. According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Cavs hold a 70.5% chance of defeating the 76ers in Philadelphia.

The Sixers (32-23) host Cleveland (36-18) at 7:30 p.m. ET.