Jakob Poeltl and Bojan Bogdanovic Drawing Interest From The Toronto Raptors

With a shaky start to the season and some in-house disconnect, the Toronto Raptors are a team to keep an eye on in the trade market. Reports of head coach Nick Nurse losing the locker room have been circulating all season. On top of that, other NBA players have even rumored that certain players in Toronto’s organization are unhappy with their current situation. With that being said, the Raptors are reportedly interested in two potential trade targets ahead of the deadline approaching.

Toronto are interested in potentially trading for either San Antonio’s Jakob Poeltl or Detroit’s Bojan Bogdanovic according to NBA insider Shams Charania. With uncertainty surrounding nearly every player for the Raptors, a trade for them is not out of the question whatsoever.

Players on their roster who’ve already been reported to have trade interest are Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam. If the Raptors front office doesn’t see improvement over the next few weeks, their roster could look entirely different after the trade deadline. NBA betting sites have the Raptors at (+7500) to win the Finals this season.

Jakob Poeltl and Bojan Bogdanvic drawing trade interest from the Toronto Raptors

The potential trade for Jakob Poeltl could be an easy one for the Raptors as the 27 year old big man spent his first two seasons with the Raptors. His (12.3) points and (9.4) rebounds per game could be highly effective for the Raptors roster. Toronto are lacking a true center this season and Poeltl could fill that need.

His (9.4) rebounds per game would lead any player on the Raptors this season, but San Antonio’s high asking price of a first-round pick or even multiple picks might just be too much for Toronto. As for Detroit’s Bojan Bogdanovic, he’s having a career-best season scoring (21.2) points per game for the Piston’s.

Bogdanoiv is shooting a lights-out (41.5) percent from beyond the arc this season and he could immediately help a Raptors roster that has struggled offensively this year. Reports say that the Piston’s likely tend to keep Bogdanovic in Detroit, but a juicy trade offer could always change that.