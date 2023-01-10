Pistons’ Bojan Bogdanovic (calf), Jalen Duren (ankle) out vs. 76ers

Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic (right calf) and rookie center Jalen Duren (right ankle) have been ruled out for Tuesday night’s road game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Isaiah Livers (shoulder) is listed as questionable, Rodney McGruder (illness) was upgraded to probable, and Marvin Bagley III (hand) remains out indefinitely.

Referring to a couple of NBA betting sites, the Pistons have the fourth-lowest odds to win the championship. While sportsbooks are not anticipating a playoff appearance from Detroit, the 76ers rank 10th in odds.

NBA INJURY ALERT: Pistons C Jalen Duren (ankle) and SF Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) have been ruled out for Tuesday's game vs. the 76ers. pic.twitter.com/WC3YHN17BN — DK Nation (@dklive) January 9, 2023

This will be Bogdanovic’s second missed game this season. Through 42 starts, the nine-year veteran is averaging career highs of 21 points and 2.7 assists. He’s also logging 3.6 rebounds per game while shooting 48.4% from the floor and 41.6% beyond the arc.

On Dec. 6, in the Pistons’ 116-96 win over the Miami Heat, the center recorded a season-high 31 points in 30 minutes of action. He finished 12-of-16 (75%) shooting from the field and 7-of-9 (77.8%) from 3-point range.

Furthermore, Jalen Duren is averaging 7.7 points, 8.5 boards, and 1.0 assist through 39 appearances his rookie season. Plus, he’s shooting an impressive 63.4% from the floor. The Memphis product has made starts in 15 games.

Last Wednesday, in the Pistons’ 122-119 win against the Golden State Warriors, the 19-year-old logged a career-high 18 points in 32 minutes played. Along with amassing 11 rebounds, he shot a perfect 8-of-8 (100%) from the field and 2-of-3 (66.7%) at the foul line.

As for the 76ers’ injury report, P.J. Tucker (illness) was upgraded to probable. Of course, Joel Embiid (left foot) was upgraded to questionable for this intraconference matchup.

Joel Embiid has been upgraded to questionable for tomorrow’s matchup with the Pistons. PJ Tucker is listed as probable after missing a game due to a non-COVID illness. #Sixers — Ky Carlin (@Ky_Carlin) January 9, 2023

Heading into this rematch, Philadelphia has won the last two head-to-head contests this season against Detroit. The Sixers won 113-93 on Dec. 21 and 123-111 this past Sunday.

While Detroit is coming off back-to-back losses, the 76ers are 7-3 in their previous 10 contests. Not to mention, the Pistons are winless in their last nine road appearances against Philadelphia.

To add to the aforementioned betting trends, the Sixers are 11-1 in their past 12 home games. Though, Philadelphia is 2-12 ATS in its previous 14 games played on a Tuesday.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Philadelphia has a 92.1% chance of defeating the Pistons at home. Sportsbooks show the 76ers as overwhelming 13.5-point favorites.