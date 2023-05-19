The Denver Nuggets took a 2-0 series lead vs the LA Lakers after a 108-103 win last night. LeBron James and the Lakers came out with more intensity last night knowing they needed a win. They led at the end of the first half and the third quarter, but the fourth quarter belonged to Denver’s Jamal Murray. He scored 23 of his 37 points last night in the fourth and won Denver Game 2. That was his 4th career 20-point 4th quarter in the playoffs.

Murray’s 4th career 20-point fourth quarter is the most in the last 25 years since the playoff era began in 1997-98. It’s also two more than Allen Iverson and Michael Jordan who are tied for second. Denver’s PG takes his game to a different level in the postseason and he lives for the big moments.

The 26-year-old took over the fourth quarter and that’s why Denver has a 2-0 series lead in the Western Conference Finals. Game 3 shifts the series to LA and the Lakers need a win to get back on track. NBA betting sites have the Lakers at (-225) to win Game 3 at home on Saturday.

Jamal Murray finished with 23 points in the 4th quarter. It was his 4th career 20-point 4th quarter in the playoffs, the most of any player over the last 25 years. pic.twitter.com/x48ubxrtth — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 19, 2023

Jamal Murray continues to prove that he was made for the postseason

In Game 2 last night, Denver’s Jamal Murray led all scorers with 37 points, 23 of them coming in the fourth. He also had 10 rebounds, 5 assists, and 4 steals. It truly was another “Playoff Murray” performance as he took over in the biggest moments of Game 2.

He would also score the final 12 points of the game for the Nuggets last night. A game they won by only five points. The Denver Nuggets are now only two wins away from reaching the NBA Finals for the first time since joining the NBA back in 1976-77.

Through Denver’s first 13 games this postseason, Murray is averaging (27.2) points, (5.5) rebounds, (6.2) assists, and (1.6) steals. He’s now scored at least 31 points in both of Denver’s games in the Western Conference Finals this postseason. The job is not finished for the Nuggets, but they’ve put themselves in a good position to win this series.