Home » news » Denvers Jamal Murray Is The First Player To Ever Average 30 Points On 50 40 90 Shooting In A Conference Finals

Main Page

Denver’s Jamal Murray is the first player to ever average 30 points on 50-40-90 shooting in a Conference Finals

Zach Wolpin profile picture
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

After missing the entire 2021-22 season due to injury, Jamal Murray is finally back to his dominant postseason form. He’s been incredible in the 2023 postseason for the Nuggets. Nikola Jokic and himself have arguably been the best duo in the NBA in the playoffs. Murray is the first player to ever average 30 points on 50-40-90 shooting in a Conference Finals. 

In Denver’s 4 game sweep of the Lakers in the Conference Finals, Murray was playing at a championship level. In his last four games, he had 31, 37, 37, and 25. His ability to take over on offense is huge for Denver’s overall game. It allows Nikola Jokic to still control the offense with his elite court vision. Murray takes care of the scoring duties.

No team has looked more well-rounded than the Denver Nuggets this postseason. A win in Game 4 last night punched their ticket to the franchise’s first-ever NBA Finals appearance.

Jamal Murray could not be stopped in the Western Conference Finals

Jamal Murray’s 4 games in the Western Conference Finals:  

  • Game 1: 31/5/5, 3 steals, 1 block on 12-20 shooting from the field, and 4-8 from deep 
  • Game 2: 37/10/5, 4 steals on 11-24 shooting from the field, and 6-14 from deep
  • Game 3: 37/7/6, 2 steals on 15-29 shooting from the field, and 5-11 from deep 
  • Game 4: 25/3/5, 2 steals, 1 block on 10-18 shooting from the field, and 0-4 from deep 

Denver made quick work of the LA Lakers and they crossed off a lot of boxes in the process. The Nuggets are making the franchise’s first-ever NBA Finals appearance. Their 94 playoff wins are the most in NBA history prior to a team’s first Finals appearance.

Additionally, this was their first-ever playoff series sweep. It must have felt sweet to do that in the Conference Finals vs LeBron James and the LA Lakers. This was revenge for the Lakers beating the Nuggets 4-1 in the 2020 Western Conference Finals. The Lakers went on to win the Finals that season and the Nuggets are hoping to have a similar outcome.

Zach Wolpin profile picture

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

Trending Now