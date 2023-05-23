After missing the entire 2021-22 season due to injury, Jamal Murray is finally back to his dominant postseason form. He’s been incredible in the 2023 postseason for the Nuggets. Nikola Jokic and himself have arguably been the best duo in the NBA in the playoffs. Murray is the first player to ever average 30 points on 50-40-90 shooting in a Conference Finals.

In Denver’s 4 game sweep of the Lakers in the Conference Finals, Murray was playing at a championship level. In his last four games, he had 31, 37, 37, and 25. His ability to take over on offense is huge for Denver’s overall game. It allows Nikola Jokic to still control the offense with his elite court vision. Murray takes care of the scoring duties.

No team has looked more well-rounded than the Denver Nuggets this postseason. A win in Game 4 last night punched their ticket to the franchise’s first-ever NBA Finals appearance.

Jamal Murray is the first player to ever average 30 points on 50-40-90 shooting in a Conference Finals 🔥 😮 pic.twitter.com/VROQ3CpXYA — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 23, 2023

Jamal Murray could not be stopped in the Western Conference Finals

Jamal Murray’s 4 games in the Western Conference Finals:

Game 1: 31/5/5, 3 steals, 1 block on 12-20 shooting from the field, and 4-8 from deep

Game 2: 37/10/5, 4 steals on 11-24 shooting from the field, and 6-14 from deep

Game 3: 37/7/6, 2 steals on 15-29 shooting from the field, and 5-11 from deep

Game 4: 25/3/5, 2 steals, 1 block on 10-18 shooting from the field, and 0-4 from deep

Denver made quick work of the LA Lakers and they crossed off a lot of boxes in the process. The Nuggets are making the franchise’s first-ever NBA Finals appearance. Their 94 playoff wins are the most in NBA history prior to a team’s first Finals appearance.

Additionally, this was their first-ever playoff series sweep. It must have felt sweet to do that in the Conference Finals vs LeBron James and the LA Lakers. This was revenge for the Lakers beating the Nuggets 4-1 in the 2020 Western Conference Finals. The Lakers went on to win the Finals that season and the Nuggets are hoping to have a similar outcome.