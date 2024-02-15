Jamal Murray Opens up About Not Making All-Star Team

Jamal Murray had an insightful take recently when asked about not making this year’s All-Star Team.

“I’m an All-Star when you need the All-Star to show up-in the playoffs… I haven’t made for so long, and I’m a champion. And I’m on the best team in the world playing with the player in the world (Jokic).”

The former Kentucky product has yet to make an All-Star Team or All-NBA Team in his career. While Murray may feel slightly snubbed from this year’s All-Star Team, he clearly knows that the main priority is winning another title. This statement must be music to Denver Nuggets fans’ ears.

Jamal Murray Talks About His Postseason Success

Jamal Murray’s Playoff Numbers

There is no doubt that Jamal Murray is a playoff riser. The numbers prove this point. He is clearly aware of his prowess in the playoffs given his statement. Throughout his postseason career, Murray has averaged 25.0 points, 6.3 assists, and 5.0 total rebounds per game while shooting 47.3 percent from the field.

The point guard has also logged a triple-double in the NBA Finals. A feat that has only been accomplished by a few players throughout NBA history. He and Nikola Jokic have formed one of the deadliest duos in NBA history. It has already paid dividends once. Considering the Denver Nuggets are the reigning champions along with Jamal Murray being a playoff riser, their chances of repeating are extremely good for this year.

Denver’s Current Odds to Repeat as Champions

As of now, the Denver Nuggets have odds of +440 of winning this year’s NBA Finals. Only the Boston Celtics currently have better odds of winning the NBA Finals. They are fourth place in the competitive Western Conference behind the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder, and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

However, the top four is so congested and as a result, the number one seed could literally change day by day. Despite a couple of bad losses as of late, the Denver Nuggets should still be taken seriously. They are the defending champions for a reason. Nikola Jokic looks to be on his way to a third league MVP award. Do not be surprised if the Nuggets come out strong and go on a run after the All-Star Break showcasing their championship pedigree. If Jamal Murray remains healthy, the Denver Nuggets are going to continue to be a threat. Especially with he and Nikola Jokic leading the way.