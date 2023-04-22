Denver Nuggets Only Playoff Team up 3-0 in Respective Series

The Denver Nuggets defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves yet again. As a result, the number one seed in the Western Conference is showing why they are the number one seed as they are the only team in the first round to go up 3-0 on their opponent. Remember, the one seed in the Eastern Conference, the Milwaukee Bucks, lost game one to the Miami Heat. The Celtics dropped their first playoff game recently to the Atlanta Hawks leaving Denver as the only undefeated playoff team left. In game three, the Timberwolves clawed back into the matchup multiple times, but the Nuggets continued to weather run after run. In the end, Denver came away victorious by a final score of 120-111.

Denver Nuggets Only Undefeated Playoff Team Left

Key Denver Performers

The big three for the Nuggets certainly showed up for game three. Their superstar, Nikola Jokic, recorded a triple-double as he came away with 20 points, 12 assists, and 11 rebounds. Not to mention, he also shot an efficient 69.2 percent from the field. Given the fact that he was in foul trouble in the third quarter, this makes the reigning MVP’s performance even more impressive. Michael Porter Jr. was the high point man of the night as he recorded 25 points and nine total rebounds. Porter kept the defense honest all night as he did not just settle for jump-shots and was attacking the rim from the opening tip.

Jamal Murray, or playoff Murray as some have dubbed him, was out in full effect yet again. He did not have another 40 point outing, but was still extremely effective and had a few more clutch moments. The Kentucky product had a nice all around game with 18 points, nine assists, six rebounds, and two steals. One key play that sticks out was late in the fourth quarter when Murray executed a near perfect pick and roll with Nikola Jokic. Murray drove to the basket drawing Jokic’s defender which then led to him executing a behind the back pass to the Joker for an easy floater. When Denver’s star trio is clicking, they are one of the most unstoppable squads in the league.

Denver Nuggets: Their Supporting Cast

One would be foolish to not mention the solid play of Denver’s role players. Aaron Gordon continues to be a perfect fit for Denver and Bruce Brown has been the team’s Swiss army knife for this whole series. Not to mention, Christian Braun, the gutsy rookie, has stepped up to the challenge of guarding the likes of Mike Conley and even Anthony Edwards at times.

Last, but not least, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, has found his stroke from beyond the arc again and is showing why the Nuggets traded for him this past offseason. The Timberwolves have put up a fight against the Nuggets, but they seem to just be outmatched against the first seed in the West.

