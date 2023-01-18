The Denver Nuggets Won Their 14th Straight Home Game, Where Does That Rank For Most All-Time?

After a 123-113 win vs the Portland Trail Blazers last night, Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets improved to 31-13 and are first place in the West. Jokic had yet another triple-double last night and the rest of Denver’s role players all made an impact as well. As a team they are healthy right now and are averaging the sixth-most points per game of any NBA team this season. That’s why the Nuggets won their 14th straight home game last night vs Portland.

The Denver Nuggets are currently on their longest win streak of the season at seven and it was backed by Nikola Jokic’s 13th triple-double of the season. Not only did Jokic have a strong game, but Michael Porter Jr.’s 23 points and Jamal Murray’s 17 also helped keep the Nuggets on top.

Kept the streak goin' pic.twitter.com/TNTO2z26TD — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) January 18, 2023

Nuggets win their 14th straight home game this season

The Denver Nuggets are playing their best basketball of the season right now because the team is healthy and everyone is stepping up and playing their role. This team has a deep roster and head coach Michael Malone has the pleasure of having bench players who could be starters on other teams. Fourteen home wins in a row this season is impressive, but where does it rank for most consecutive home wins all-time?

Golden State Warriors, 54 games (2015-16)

San Antonio Spurs, 48 games (2015-16)

Chicago Bulls, 44 games (1995-96)

Orlando Magic, 40 games (1995-96)

Boston Celtics, 38 games (1986-87)

Philadelphia 76ers, 35 games (1966-67)

In his 13th triple-double of the season last night with 36/12/10, Jokic went 13-14 from the floor and 9-10 from the free-throw line. Denver are now 13-0 this season when the big man has a triple-double and that speaks to his level of dominance. The Nuggets also improved to a league-best 20-3 at home this season with the Grizzlies being 19-3 and Cleveland with a 19-4 record at home.