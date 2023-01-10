With the all-star break just over a month away, we’re seeing the great team separate themselves from the rest of the pack. Only three games separate the top four teams in the East and four and a half games separate the top four in the West. The Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics are the top teams in their respective Conferences, but the leads are quite narrow. Next, we’re going to dive into our NBA Week 13 power rankings.

NBA betting sites have the Nuggets at (+1000) and the Celtics at (+400) to win the Finals this season.

A look at the updated standings after tonight's action. 📲 https://t.co/6FlAlihMep pic.twitter.com/rxjtyhlGFS — NBA (@NBA) January 10, 2023

NBA Week 13 Power Rankings

1. Denver Nuggets (27-13)

Nikola Jokic is once again leading the Denver Nuggets to an incredible start to the season and he’s on pace to possibly win his third league MVP in a row. He’s .3 rebounds per game shy of averaging a triple-double for the season. His team has also won eight of their last ten games and are 20-9 vs the Western Conference this season. Denver also has an elite amount of scorers on the team as seven different players average double-digit points for them this season. They are also scoring the fifth-most points per game of any team this season with (116.8).

2. Boston Celtics (29-12)

Despite a few slip ups in the month of December, the Boston Celtics still hold the top record in the league. The regular season can be a real grind for teams like the Celtics who would be ready for the playoffs if they started now. Their one-two punch of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown has been elite for the Celtics and both are having All-NBA worthy seasons. Boston’s (118.5) points per game are the second-highest in the league this season. Additionally, Tatum’s (30.8) points per game are the fifth most of any player in 2022-23. Massachusetts Sports Betting sites have the Celtics at (+400) to win the Finals this season.

3. Brooklyn Nets (27-13)

The Brooklyn Nets are on an incredible 18-2 run over their last twenty games and it’s got them at second in the Eastern Conference. In Brooklyn’s game on Sunday night, superstar Kevin Durant had to leave the game early and MRI results from yesterday’s tests revealed that he’s likely out for about a month with an MCL sprain. This happened to Brooklyn last season as well. They got out to a hot start and then the season got derailed when Durant missed an extended period of time. Jacque Vaughn and the Nets will try and do everything possible to not have that happen again.

4. Memphis Grizzlies (27-13)

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies are second in the Western Conference right now and are on a seven-game win streak. The one-time all-star PG has already said this season that he’s not worries about any other team in the Western Conference. His (27.2) points and (8.0) assists per game are a strong reason why he feels that way. Since the return of Jarren Jackson Jr., the Grizzlies defense is not number one this season ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Their next game is the second in a row vs the San Antonio Spurs who they beat 121-113 in their last matchup.

5. Cleveland Cavaliers (26-15)

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been a top-four team in the Eastern Conference for most of the season. Adding Donovan Mitchell in the offseason has already proved it was well worth what they had to give up. His (28.8) points and (1.4) steals per game lead the Cavs this season. Cleveland also has a top ranking defense in the NBA right now and they could be a real contender if their offense and defense are playing to their full potential. Tonight, Mitchell will be returning to Utah for the first time since the offseason trade and he’ll look to get the two-game season sweep of his former team.

6. Milwaukee Bucks (26-14)

Giannis Antetokoumpo continues to carry the Milwaukee Bucks this season as Khris Middleton struggles to stay on the court. In seasons past, Giannis could hone in on the defensive end more as Middleton could provide a spark to the offense. This season it’s been different as the two-time MVP is is scoring (31.7) points per game in 2022-23. Brook Lopez is tied with (2.6) blocks per game for most in the league right now. Milwaukee pulled off a comeback win vs the Knicks last night. They are 4-6 in their last ten, but the win last night starts a new win streak.

7. New Orleans Pelicans (25-16)

The New Orleans Pelicans have a lot of depth on the team this season and they’ll need it with Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram out. Williamson is out for the next three weeks with a hamstring injury and Ingram hopes to return to the team in their next five-game span after missing the last 20 games in a row. CJ McCollum and a few of New Orleans role players are going to have to step up and carry the team while their best players heal up. They are 6-4 in their last ten and are coming off a 132-112 win vs the Wizards.

8. Dallas Mavericks (23-18)

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks have been climbing the rankings of the Western Conference and are currently fourth. They’ve gone 8-2 in their last ten games and had a seven-game win streak snapped by the Celtics last Thursday. Donic is once again having an MVP type season for the Mavs. His (34.0) points per game lead the league this season and he carries a heavy burden for Dallas. The team does not win when he isn’t playing and he means everything to that franchise. League insiders speculate that Dallas need to add more talent around Doncic if they want to be a title contender from the West.

Stay up late with us! Tune in to @BallySportsSW at 9:30PM CT tomorrow night as we take on the @LAClippers! #MFFL pic.twitter.com/Wp4yoAFDuZ — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) January 10, 2023

9. Philadelphia 76ers (24-15)

The Philadelphia 76ers are staying under the radar this season and it’s good for their team. Joel Embiid is quietly having another dominant season for the Sixers with his (33.5) points and (9.8) rebounds per game. They’ve also gone 7-3 in their last ten games. However, Embiid has missed the last three games in a row with a left foot injury and he is questionable for their matchup on Thursday vs the Pistons. Without Embiid this season, the Sixers are 7-4, but they don’t want to be without their all-star center for longer than they have to.

10. Indiana Pacers (23-18)

One surprising team out of the East this season has been the Indiana Pacers. They’ve got a young core of players that could end up being vital pieces of the franchise down the line. Tyrese Haliburton is having an all-star caliber season for the Pacers averaging (20.3) points and (10.3) assists per game along with(1.8) steals per game. On top of that, Buddy Hield and Bennedict Mathurin have both been catalysts on the offense as well. Myles Turner has been rumored to be on the move for Indiana, but he’s still providing (17.0) points and (7.9) rebounds per game this season.