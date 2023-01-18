Nikola Jokic Recorded A League Leading 13th Triple-Double Last Night Vs Portland

After being locked in a tie with the Grizzlies for first in the West for weeks, the Denver Nuggets finally have sole possession of first place. They took over with their 123-113 win vs the Portland Trail Blazers. Leading the Nuggets one again was their two-time MVP center, Nikola Jokic. He recorded his league leading 13th triple-double of the season yesterday and Jokic is putting on another MVP campaign in 2022-23.

In their win last night, Jokic finished the game with 36 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists and it was just another day in the office for him. He makes the game look effortless and the ability to elevate his teams play along with himself are reasons why he’s flirting with winning the MVP trophy three-times in a row.

Colorado Sports Betting sites have the Nuggets at (+900) to win the Finals this season.

Just another unreal night for Nikola Jokic. 36 PTS

12 REB

10 AST

13-14 FGM

@nuggets W pic.twitter.com/unmXEyDUuZ — NBA (@NBA) January 18, 2023

Jokic once again records a triple-double for Denver, his league leading 13th of the season

For the 2022-23 season, the two-time MVP is averaging (25.0) points, (11.0) rebounds, and (9.8) assists per game. Jokic is extremely close to averaging a triple-double for the season. Only Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook have done that. He’s flirted with it for the past two seasons, but it’s looking like it may actually happen this season.

Jokic’s 13th triple-double of the season is highly impressive, especially for a center. The next highest this season is Luka Doncic with 10. Where does his 13 triple-doubles this season rank among the most ever in a single season? Here’s what we found.

Russell Westbrook- 42 triple-doubles (2016-17)

Oscar Robertson – 41 triple-doubles (1961-62)

Russell Westbrook 38 triple-doubles (2020-21)

Russell Westbrook 34 triple-doubles (2018-19)

Wilt Chamberlain 31 triple-doubles (1967-68)

After reading that list, it’s pretty clear that Russell Westbrook is the King of triple-doubles and it’s going to be a while before somebody passes his mark of 198 triple-doubles and counting. The next highest active player on that list is LeBron in fifth with 105, and then Jokic in sixth all-time with 89 triple-doubles.