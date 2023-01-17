Watch As Alperen Sengun Put On His Best Nikola Jokic Impression With This Behind The Back Pass

The 2022-23 season for the Houston Rockets has been a disaster as the team is currently on an eleven-game losing streak and they own the leagues worst record. Houston do have some young and exciting talent on the team, but they do not have the chemistry and star-power to compete with other franchises in the West. One young star for the Rockets who is always making an impact on the game is Alperen Sengun. Last night vs the Lakers, he dropped a beautiful behind the back pass to his teammate to stun LA.

Sengun is just 20 years old and is playing at an extremely high level for the Houston Rockets. He’s the third-highest scorer per game and also leads the team in rebounds and blocks per game. One player that Sengun idolized before coming into the league was Nikola Jokic and he did his best impression of the two-time MVP last night with his effortless behind the back pass.

Alperen Sengun drops a behind the back pass to his teammate for the easy finish

Despite the team having limited success this season, it’s been a nice 2022-23 for Houston’s Alperen Sengun this season. He’s improved his points, rebounds, assists, and field-goal percentage from last year and has been effective for the Rockets. Sengun is a gifted player and has reminded some of Denver’s Nikola Jokic in some aspects of his game. The NBA saw this last night when Sengun dropped a filthy assist.

He grabbed the rebounds off a Lakers miss and then sprinted down to the other end of the court and without breaking his stride he dropped a behind the back pass. His teammate was there for the easy finish and Sengun very much looked like Jokic on that play. That play would be less electric if it were a guard, but the fact that a nearly seven-footer is making that pass is insane. It speaks to the level of talent that Sengun had when he came into the league. He finished the game with 33 points, 15 rebounds, and 6 assists.