Alperen Sengun becomes Houston’s all-time youngest player to record a triple-double

He’s only 20 years old, and after his second year for the Houston Rockets, Alperen Sengun is breaking major records in the NBA with Wednesday’s historic triple-double.

No doubt Houston is going through a rough patch, trailing behind as the worst record in the league so far now at 10-31. So last night’s 20 point-margin loss against the Sacramento Kings came as no surprise, but it wasn’t all bad news for the Rockets. Alperen Sengun recorded his first career triple-double against the Kings and also added 10 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists. He is now the youngest Rockets player and center to ever achieve a triple-double at 20 years old.

Sengun is playing in the second of his four-year rookie contract worth $15.50 million. He is currently averaging 14.5 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 2.8 assists, widely improving all of his stats in comparison to his first season as a rookie.

It’s curious you know, most of the teams at the low end of the league usually have the best rookies of the NBA. I guess when you do not have a strong squad and less to loose, it’s encouraged to depend on younger gems such as Detroit’s Jalen Duren and Jaden Ivey, who respectively are this halfway season’s best rookie assister and rebounder. Just in the Rockets team, they are plenty to choose from: 21 year old Tari Eason who can score just as much as he can block, 20 year old Jalen Green’s average 21.3 points per game, and even 19 year old Jabari Smith Jr’s incredible steals.

You can find out our current odds for MVP Rookie of the Year, after the completion of the first half of the 2022-23 NBA season.