The current Rookie of the Year odds certainly look interesting as of right now. There are some names that were expected to be in the running, but also a couple that are a bit surprising. Regardless, the Rookie of the Year race is always one of the more intriguing award races in the NBA along with the MVP and the Defensive Player of the Year race. With all of this in mind, it is time to take a look at the current NBA Rookie of the Year betting odds. All odds were verified via Vegas Insider.

Current Rookie of the Year Favorites

Paolo Banchero

This should come as no surprise to anyone. The first overall pick currently possesses -1,000 odds to win this season’s Rookie of the Year. The Orlando Magic power forward is averaging numbers of 21.4 points, 6.7 total rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game while shooting 43.9 percent from the field. The Magic are still in a rebuild, but Paolo Banchero has proven he is the clear franchise building block for the future. If he can improve his shooting, then the sky is the limit for the former Duke Blue Devil.

Bennedict Mathurin

Just like his team, the Indiana Pacers, Mathurin has been one of the surprises of this season. The rookie does not lack for confidence and is showing why he is in the running for the Rookie of the Year race at +900 odds. Mathurin is currently tallying 17.4 points, a field goal percentage of 42.3 percent, and an offensive rating of 109. Tyrese Haliburton may have a chance at the All-Star Game, but Bennedict Mathurin has a chance to sneak up the Rookie of the Year ladder.

Jaden Ivey

The Detroit Pistons got a steal in Jaden Ivey in the NBA Draft. The backcourt of Ivey and Cade Cunningham is going to be one to be reckoned with in the future. While the Pistons do not have a great record, they do still have a few key wins on the year (such as defeating the defending champion, Golden State Warriors.) Many of these were in large part to the production of Jaden Ivey. So far, the shooting guard is averaging 15.1 points, 4.1 assists, and 4.0 total rebounds per game. Ivey is also shooting 41,2 percent from the field. With Cunningham missing a significant amount of time, this is a golden opportunity for Jaden Ivey to cement his name in the Rookie of the Year conversation. He currently has +3,600 odds to win the award.

Jalen Williams

Jalen Williams is one of many young talents the Oklahoma City Thunder have accumulated over the past few seasons. Williams is an athletic guard who has a very high ceiling for the Thunder. He currently has +10,000 odds to win the Rookie of the Year award. So far this season, Williams is putting up numbers of 11.7 points, an effective field goal percentage of 55.3 percent, and an offensive rating of 111. Bear in mind that he is sharing minutes with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is having a career season. Jalen Williams is a dark-horse candidate for Rookie of the Year, but he certainly has a ton of potential.