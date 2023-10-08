The Denver Nuggets have high hopes for their star point guard, Jamal Murray. They are reportedly ready to offer the Kentucky product a supermax extension should he become eligible this season. As a result, Denver is anticipating a breakout season from Murray. Nuggets GM, Calvin Booth, had this to say:

“We’re anticipating that we’re probably paying him the supermax,” Nuggets general manager Calvin Booth said. “He’ll probably make All-NBA.” “It’s going to be a hit to our salary cap,” Booth said. “But I love seeing people reach their potential when they play the way he can.”

As many already know, Murray has to make an All-NBA Team in order to even qualify for the supermax. However, if any guard has this potential this coming year, it is none other than Jamal Murray.

Nuggets Prepared to Offer Supermax Extension to Point Guard, Jamal Murray

Jamal Murray’s Impact

After last season, one cannot question the importance of Jamal Murray to this Denver Nuggets squad. While Nikola Jokic has solidified himself as arguably the best player in the world, Murray proved to the league why he is one of the premier up and coming guards. Few stories can top his, as he won a title in his first year back from a nasty ACL injury. Bigger things are in store for the Canadian point guard this coming season. For his career, he has already averaged 16.9 points, 4.2 assists, and 3.7 total rebounds per game.

However, the playoffs is where Jamal Murray truly shines. Throughout his playoff career, he has logged totals of 25.0 points, 6.3 assists per game, and 5.0 total rebounds per game. Not to mention, Murray has also shot 47.3 percent from the field along with 40.4 percent from three-point range throughout his postseason career. One can see why the Denver Nuggets are more than willing to offer Jamal Murray the supermax extension should he become eligible.

Can the Denver Nuggets Repeat?

There is one burning question for the organization this coming season. That is whether or not they can repeat? They certainly still have the talent in their starting rotation, spearheaded by the duo of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. However, depth is a question. While teams like the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, and the Sacramento Kings shored up their bench units, Denver did lose a couple key pieces, with Bruce Brown being the headline player to part ways. However, as long as the duo of Jokic and Murray is still wreaking havoc on opposing defenses, the Denver Nuggets will always have a chance.

