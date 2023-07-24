Main Page
Nuggets: Christian Braun is confident that he can fill the role Bruce Brown played last season
During the 2023 postseason, the Denver Nuggets were nearly unstoppable. Their stars were carrying the team while their role players made a solid contribution as well. Bruce Brown cashed in on their Finals win by signing a two-year, $45 million deal with the Pacers. With Brown no longer on the team, Christian Braun has been vocal that he knows he can replace that production.
As a rookie last season, Christain Braun was not asked to play a huge role during the regular season. He averaged (15.5) minutes and (4.7) points in 76 games played in 2022-23. The Nuggets had hoped they would be able to re-sign Bruce Brown, but Indiana offered him a payday he’s never seen before in the NBA.
The former first-round pick in the 2022 NBA Draft has an extreme amount of confidence. Denver would love to see Braun develop into an elite two-way player like Bruce Brown was for them last season.
Denver’s Christian Bruan is confident that he can replace Bruce Brown’s production from 2022-23
Sean Keeler of The Denver Post recently sat down for an interview with Christian Braun of the Denver Nuggets. The 22-year-old SG made it known that he’s confident in his abilities for next season. He told Keeler that he appreciates how the Nuggets have shown confidence in him and Braun wants to prove them right.
Braun had more confidence than the average rookie heading into the NBA last season. He was coming off an NCAA title with the Kansas Jayhawks. After winning the Finals as a rookie with Denver, he’s the 5th player to win an NCAA and NBA title in consecutive years. He’s still early into his professional career, but Braun knows what it takes to be a champion.
That’s part of what gives him the confidence that he can replace Bruce Brown’s role. Braun shined in the NBA Finals for the Nuggets and made a solid contribution. His best performance came in Game 3 when he had 15 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 steal. In just one season, Braun said he learned a lot from Bruce Brown. Christian Braun should see an increase in playing time for the Nuggets next season.
