Even coming into Game 2 with a 1-0 series lead, the Denver Nuggets were still somehow the underdogs. Two-time MVP Nikola Jokic said it’s nothing new for the Nuggets and they won Game 2, 108-103. The Nuggets have yet to lose at home this postseason, but the Lakers are undefeated at home as well. In Game 2 last night, Jokic recorded his fourth-straight 20-point triple-double.

He is the first player in NBA postseason history to accomplish that feat. Jokic also recorded his 13th career postseason triple-double in Game 2. That moved him past Russell Westbrook for the third-most postseason triple-doubles of all-time.

The five-time all-star finished with 23/17/12 in 42 minutes played in Game 2. Jokic and the Nuggets will look to be the first team to beat the Lakers on their home court this postseason. Denver is just two wins away from reaching the NBA Finals.

Nikola Jokic is the first player with 4 straight 20-point triple-doubles in NBA postseason history. pic.twitter.com/z6wSPVzIMW — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 19, 2023

Jokic is averaging 30/13/10 through 13 games this postseason

Last night, the game was tied 27-27 after the first quarter. After that, Denver was down for most of the game until the fourth quarter started. Nikola Jokic led all players with 17 rebounds and 12 assists in Game 2, but it was Jamal Murray who would take over the fourth quarter. He willed the Nuggets to a win.

Coming into the fourth, Murray had just 14 points and missed 12 of his first 17 shots. The 26-year-old PG would then go on to score 23 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter to lift the Nuggets to a win. He also scored their final 12 points of the game, including seven clutch free-throws in a row.

It’s hard to argue that Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray have not been the most dominant duo this postseason. Jokic averages 30 points and Murray averages 27. The Denver Nuggets would love to beat the Lakers in the Western Conference Finals. They would be getting their revenge from the 2020 postseason where the Lakers beat the Nuggets in the Conference Finals. Denver would also be making their first NBA Finals appearance if they do win the series.