Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets held on late in the fourth last night for a 132-126 victory vs the LA Lakers. That puts Denver up 1-0 in the Western Conference Finals after another monster performance from Nikola Jokic. The two-time MVP had 34/21/14 along with two blocks. He is the first player in NBA postseason history with a 30-point triple-double and 70% shooting in consecutive games.

Last night was Jokic’s third-straight triple-double this postseason and it only took him three quarters to do so. He was a beast on the glass early in the game and had 12 rebounds in the first quarter alone. By halftime, the Nuggets had a 72-54 lead.

After taking Game 1 last night, Colorado Sports Betting sites have the Nuggets at (-245) to win Game 2 at home.

Nikola Jokic continues to dominate the Western Conference in the 2023 postseason

The Lakers would go on to outscore the Nuggets 72-60 in the second half, but they fell just short of completing a nearly 20-point halftime deficit. At the end of the third, Jokic had already recorded a triple-double, and the Nuggets led by as much as 21 points. Anthony Davis had 40 points, 10 rebounds, 3 steals, and 2 blocks last night.

Rui Hachimura and himself went on a big run in the fourth to cut Denver’s lead to three points with 2:18 remaining. Jamal Murray would get a clutch steal for the Nuggets and two-time MVP Nikola Jokic hit four clutch free-throws to seal the game for Denver. Jokic continues to dominate the NBA this postseason and he’s accomplishing things that no player has ever done before.

He is the first player to record multiple 30-point triple-doubles while shooting 70 percent from the field in NBA postseason history. Head coach Michael Malone said that Denver imposed their will on the glass last night and the Lakers did not have a response early on in the game. LeBron James and the Lakers will look to bounce back tomorrow night in Game 2.