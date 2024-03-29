Home » news » Jayson Tatum Has Shot 36 1 Fg 19 7 From 3 Point Range In The Clutch Last 3 Seasons

Jayson Tatum Has Shot 36.1% FG, 19.7% From 3-Point Range in the Clutch Last 3 Seasons

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum has shot 36.1% from the field and 19.7% from 3-point range in the clutch the last three seasons, according to the Basketball-Reference database.

In Boston’s 123-122 overtime loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday night, the five-time All-Star recorded 31 points, 13 rebounds, and six assists in 45 minutes of action. He missed the potential game-winner late in the fourth quarter.

It was an off-balance 3-point attempt. Atlanta’s Dejounte Murray scored a career-high 44 points and made a jumper in overtime to put the Hawks ahead 123-122 with just 0.1 second left on the clock.

“Yeah, I know I missed a couple this year,” Tatum said of the late-game possessions. “So I was like, ‘Damn, I gotta be due for one.’ I hit a bunch of them in my career so far. That’s part of it. Make-or-miss league. I enjoy being in those situations.”

It was the 20th game of Tatum’s career in which he tallied at least 30 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists. It was also his 27th 30-point game of the season and 24th double-double this campaign as well.

Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum is 2-of-8 shooting in the final minute of one-possession games this season

Tatum is now 2-for-8 (25%) shooting in the final minute of one-possession games this season. However, Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla believed it was the best late-game decision to help his team win in regulation.

“Give JT the ball and have him make a play for us,” Mazzulla told CLNS Media after the loss. “He got a shot off. Got a good look, but it didn’t go.”

In four seasons since his NBA debut, Tatum was 14-for-27 (51.9% shooting from the floor, 3-of-11 on 3-pointers) when taking a shot to tie or take lead in the last minute of the fourth quarter or overtime.


The seven-year veteran is now 10-for-37 (27% shooting from the field; 2-of-9 on 3-pointers) in three seasons since, including 2-for-11 this season. This comes down to shot selection in the clutch.

Although the Celtics star has struggled to knock down game-winning shots in the clutch, Tatum’s field goal percentage (37.5% on 24-of-64 shooting) still ranks 11th on the all-time list among 94 players with at least 64 shots.

His percentage is better than active players Damian Lillard (12th), DeMar DeRozan (13th), Stephen Curry (19th), LeBron James (28th), and Paul George (94th).

