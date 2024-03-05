Utah Jazz star Jordan Clarkson became the first NBA player to record at least 38 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists off the bench in a single game, in Monday night’s 127-115 win over the Washington Wizards.

The 10-year veteran notched a season-high 38 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, and one steal in 36 minutes as a reserve. He shot 13-of-26 (50%) from the floor, 4-of-9 (44.4%) from 3-point range, and 8-of-9 (88.9%) at the foul line.

“Being able to watch and see what they were doing from the bench and then come in and finish was big,” said Clarkson, who led the Jazz on a 12-0 run late in the fourth quarter.

"Being able to watch and see what they were doing from the bench and then come in and finish was big," said Clarkson, who led the Jazz on a 12-0 run late in the fourth quarter.



Utah played without leading scorer Lauri Markkanen (thigh) and center Walker Kessler (foot). Despite missing key players, the Jazz outscored Washington 25-14 in the final frame.

The Wizards led 113-111 with 5:21 to play, but the struggling club failed to make another field goal the remainder of the game. Washington went on to extend its losing streak to 15 games.

Clarkson made five of six shots during crunch time. According to ESPN Stats & Information, the 6-foot-3 guard now has the most 30-point games (13) as a reserve in franchise history.

“It etches my time here in Utah. Winning Sixth Man of Year and all those things play a part in the history and culture that’s being built here,” said Clarkson.

It was his sixth 30-point game of the season and fourth such outing off the bench this campaign.

“I’m honestly more proud of his 10 rebounds than his 38 points,” Jazz coach Will Hardy said.

Through 51 games (19 starts) this season, Clarkson is averaging 17.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, a career-high 5.1 assists, and 30.5 minutes per game while shooting 41.3% from the floor, 30% beyond the arc, and 88% at the line.

In Utah's 127-90 blowout victory against the Dallas Mavericks on Jan. 1, he came off the bench to post the first regular-season triple-double by a Jazz player since 2008.



In Utah’s 127-90 blowout victory against the Dallas Mavericks on Jan. 1, he came off the bench to post the first regular-season triple-double by a Jazz player since 2008.

Clarkson recorded 20 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds — the first triple-double of his career — and the first for the Jazz in a regular-season game since Carlos Boozer against the Seattle SuperSonics on Feb. 13, 2008, a stretch of 1,256 games.

During the offseason, Clarkson inked a two-year, $28.37 million contract extension with the Jazz. His new deal begins in 2024-25. He is currently in the final season of the four-year, $51.52 million contract he signed with Utah in November 2020.