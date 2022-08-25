Jazz trade Patrick Beverley to Lakers for Talen Horton-Tucker

The Utah Jazz have traded Patrick Beverley to the Los Angeles Lakers for Talen Horton-Tucker, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The full details of this NBA trade are unknown right now.

Of course, Beverley was selected 42nd overall by the Lakers in the 2009 NBA Draft. Though, his draft rights were then traded to the Miami Heat for cash and a 2011 second-round draft pick.

Beverley then signed as a free agent with the Houston Rockets.

Earlier during this offseason, the 10-year NBA veteran tweeted this message on July 16: “Bron went crazzy today. 😂 like a NBA Game.”

Bron went crazzy today. 😂 like a NBA Game — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) July 17, 2022

Now, Beverley will have the chance to play alongside LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook. Last season, in 58 games played with the Minnesota Timberwolves, the guard averaged 9.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

Also, he finished shooting 40.6% from the field and 34.3% from 3-point range. Of the 58 games played last season, Beverley made starts in 54 contests. The Lakers should become a stronger team defensively with the 34-year-old.

Woke up a Laker!!! 💜💛🙏🏾 Its On!!! — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) August 25, 2022

In July, the Timberwolves traded Beverley, Malik Beasley, Leandre Bolmaro, Walker Kessler, Jarred Vanderbilt, a 2023 first-round draft pick, a 2025 first-round draft pick, a 2026 first-round draft pick, a 2027 first-round draft pick and a 2019 first-round draft pick to the Utah Jazz for Rudy Gobert.

However, Beverley has not received an All-NBA honor since 2020. Entering his 11th season in the league, Beverley has received one NBA All-Defensive First-Team selection in 2017 and two NBA All-Defensive Second-Team selections (2014, 2020).