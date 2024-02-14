Is LeBron James playing tonight (Feb. 14) against Jazz?

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James (sore left ankle) will not be playing in Wednesday night’s away game against the Utah Jazz. This is the second night of a back-to-back on the road.

James, 39, has been dealing with soreness on the outside of his left ankle and plans to use the night to rest it in the Lakers’ final game before the All-Star break. It will be the seventh missed game for James this season.

Referring to a couple of NBA betting sites, the Lakers hold 14th-ranked odd to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors.

LeBron James said he’s going to sit tomorrow’s game in Utah against the Jazz. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) February 14, 2024



In Los Angeles’ 125-111 win over the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night, the 20-time All-Star recorded 25 points, one rebound, and eight assists in almost 31 minutes of action.

The club is 7-3 in its last 10 games. The Lakers’ win over Detroit improved their record to 29-26, the first time they’ve been three games over .500 since Dec. 18.

Of course, the Jazz are 11-3 in their past 14 home games.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James (sore left ankle) has been downgraded to out vs. Utah Jazz

“Offensively, we’re sharing the ball,” James said after shooting 9-of-15 (60%) from the field, 3-of-6 (50%) from 3-point range, and a flawless 4-of-4 (100%) at the foul line.

“Everybody’s been in a good rhythm. And then defensively, we’ve been on a string and if anything breaks down, the Defensive Player of the Year cleans it up for us. So, definitely, we’re playing some good ball.”

James was referring to fellow teammate Anthony Davis, who’s averaging 24.6 points, 1.1 steals, and 2.5 blocks per game. However, Davis said winning the award isn’t as important to him as seeing his team succeed.

LEBRON JAMES 🤯 pic.twitter.com/MSpBlCPv42 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 14, 2024



“I feel like I should have won it a couple times but didn’t, so, I mean, at this point, I’m just trying to win,” Davis said. “Continue to have a presence on the defensive end, and if that seems to be in the plans for me to win it this year, then obviously it’ll be exciting for me to have one of those under my belt.”

James’ ankle injury is still expected to participate in Sunday’s All-Star Game in Indianapolis. This is the second time that Indianapolis is hosting the All-Star Game and the first since 1985 at the Hoosier Dome.

“I’m just humbled and very blessed, obviously,” James said. “I don’t take it for granted, being an All-Star.”

Additionally, James is 132 points shy of becoming the first NBA player in history to reach 40,000 career points. The four-time MVP has scored 39,868 points as the league’s all-time scorer.