Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid played through an ankle injury in Friday night’s 121-111 win over the Toronto Raptors to extend his streak of 30-plus points and 10-plus rebounds to 13 games, the longest in the NBA since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar posted 16 straight games in the 1971-72 season.

In Philadelphia’s win against Toronto, the six-time All-Star recorded 31 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists, two steals, and four blocks in 35 minutes of action. Only two other players in league history have logged 30 points and 10 rebounds in at least 13 straight — Elgin Baylor (15 straight in 1961-62) and Wilt Chamberlain (six different times).

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the 76ers hold sixth-best odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference.

THE STREAK CONTINUES! Make it 13 straight games with 30 points and 10 rebounds for Joel Embiid. pic.twitter.com/6ebQ3xt5fw — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) December 23, 2023



The 2022-23 MVP has set a number of NBA records this season. Embiid, 29, is the first player to score 30-plus points in 20 of his first 25 games since Michael Jordan in 1986-87. He’s also the first player to record 850 points, 250 rebounds, and 150 assists through his first 25 games.

Additionally, the 76ers center is the fourth player to average 1 point per minute in at least 25 games in the shot-clock era, joining Chamberlain, James Harden, and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Not to mention, Embiid scored 30 points or more in 14 straight games, the most in the NBA since Harden notched 32 straight in 2018-19.

Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid suffers ankle injury during Friday’s 121-111 victory over the Toronto Raptors

In other news, Embiid scared quite a few Sixers fans during the opening quarter of Friday’s game. He headed to the locker room after scoring just two points but returned in the second and finished with 11 points at halftime.

“I saw that I wasn’t being aggressive,” Embiid said. “But then I let the game come to me. I didn’t force shots and in the third quarter I was able to get a few shots to go.”

Sixers coach Nick Nurse confirmed that it was an ankle injury.

“Obviously, he stayed in the game, and it didn’t change his rotation at all,” Nurse said. “But he played through it and I’m pretty sure he’ll be sore tomorrow. We’ll have to monitor it over the next couple days before we get on the plane [to Miami].”

.@Steve21Smith on Joel Embiid: “I like the way he’s playing [now] better than the year he won the MVP!” Back-to-back MVPs for Embiid? 👀 pic.twitter.com/4dZxKXZmM8 — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 23, 2023



Through 25 starts this season, Embiid is averaging career highs of 35 points, 6.0 assists, and 1.2 steals, along with 11.7 rebounds and 34.2 minutes per game. The 7-footer is shooting 54% from the field, 35% outside the arc, and a career-best 89.3% at the foul line as well.

The three-time All-Defensive member leads the NBA in points (874) this season, free throws (258), player efficiency rating (34.8), win shares per 48 minutes (.322), and usage percentage (37.9%).

NBA sportsbooks show Joel Embiid as the clear-cut frontrunner to win MVP this season. Oddsmakers are still giving great odds to Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic.